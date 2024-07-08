As part of its continuous endeavors to contribute to the digital transformation vision in the Kingdom and provide its customers with the highest quality services aligning with the best practices, Orange Jordan announced the launch of the all-new digital self-registration service using "Electronic Know Your Customer"- (EKYC) system. The service, introduced to customers for the first time in the Kingdom, was launched after obtaining the required license from the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC).

This service will enable customers, seamlessly and safely, to electronically subscribe and authenticate prepaid mobile lines, using the approved documents needed to prove identity or through the "SANAD" application, the official gateway to digital government services and digital identity in Jordan. Subscribers can verify their identity and complete the service activation process remotely without the need to physically pay a visit to the shops or points of sale. Orange has already started the implementation of the new service in multiple points of sale.

The new service is in complete alignment with Orange Jordan’s positioning as the Responsible Digital Leader. It will allow customers to complete online transactions and authentication processes in a more secure and efficient way from anywhere at any time.

Commenting on this new digital milestone that will accelerate customers’ transactions, Orange Jordan underscored its pride in being the first telecom operator in the Kingdom to launch such a revolutionary service. Using it, customers and subscribers will be electronically verifying the documents eliminating the need of physical attendance at the shops or points of sale to submit the required documents. The service is based on cutting-edge technologies, such as digital signatures and encrypted platforms, to ensure the authenticity and accuracy of authorized and verified documents.

Orange Jordan further elaborated that this service comes as a result of joint work and concerted efforts with the concerned governmental institutions and private sector companies to develop the best solutions taking the needs of customers to unprecedented levels, which will be in turn reflected on the scene as a whole in the Kingdom.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 129,500 employees worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 72,500 employees in France. The Group has a total of 282 million customers worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 243 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.