Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, announced launching direct flights between Jeddah and El Alamein on the north coast of Egypt as of July 1st, in addition to Riyadh - El-Alamein flights. Offering more travel options for flynas guests through its ever-growing international network.

As of July 1st, two weekly flights will be operated between King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and El Alamein International Airport, increasing flynas flight frequency to the Egyptian resort, already linked with the Kingdom through direct flights from Riyadh.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.