Abu Dhabi, UAE: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s strongest financial institutions, today announced its formal participation in the Majarra initiative, a pioneering global effort aimed at creating a new, integrated platform for international capital market issuances, trading and distribution.

The Majarra initiative, will bring immediate client and market benefits to FAB, and is both centralized within ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi and powered by Halo Investing, in liaison as applicable, with local regulators and liquidity providers.

FAB’s decision is a strategic move that reinforces its role as a catalyst for global investment, capital mobility, and financial innovation. The partnership is expected to unlock significant new opportunities across the bank’s core businesses, driven by a shared vision of a highly efficient, transparent, and interconnected global financial system.

This collaboration will benefit FAB’s wealth management clients by providing access to an expanded and differentiated product selection across their portfolios. By plugging into Majarra’s innovative network, FAB’s clients will be able to invest in a deeper and diverse pool of investment vehicles and unique cross-border opportunities that were less accessible previously.

FAB will gain expanded distribution opportunities, enabling faster and more efficient placement of debt, structured products, Islamic finance and treasury solutions with both onshore and offshore investors through Majarra’s interconnected platform.

Majarra’s core mandate is to provide the world with a stable, innovative, and interconnected capital markets network that also creates a hub for Islamic finance inside ADGM. By standardizing protocols and harmonizing regulatory technology, the initiative is designed to enhance liquidity, reduce transactional friction, and lower the cost of capital on a global scale.

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB):

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.38 trillion (USD 376 billion) as of September-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group.

FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

About the Majarra Initiative:

Majarra is a collaborative ecosystem established within ADGM and powered by Halo, to create an advanced, integrated, and global network for capital markets, with an emphasis on Islamic and alternative forms of ethical finance. Its objective is to foster transparency, centralize fixed income and structured product issuance, enhance global liquidity, and promote efficient cross-border investment by connecting financial institutions and markets on a common technological and regulatory framework.