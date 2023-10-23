Amman, Jordan:— Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, recently announced its donation of essential hygienic products in support of the people of Gaza. This initiative is part of the humanitarian efforts launched by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO).

This donation is a result of the group's unwavering dedication to standing alongside the Palestinian people and bolstering their resilience. It considers this duty a shared responsibility that all humans bear collectively.

Ghassan Nuqul, Chairman of Fine Hygienic Holding, speaking about the recent donation as part of a series of ongoing contributions to local organizations, emphasized the importance of supporting our fellow Palestinians. In addition, he further encouraged more companies to join this urgent relief effort and contribute by offering various types of aid in accordance with their capabilities.

-Ends-