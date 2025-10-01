Fertiglobe completed the acquisition of the distribution assets of Wengfu Australia Pty Ltd. (Wengfu) through an asset sale and purchase agreement, expanding its downstream reach and enhancing access to supply Australian customers.

Fertiglobe Australia Pty Ltd. (Fertiglobe Australia), a fully owned subsidiary of Fertiglobe, has been established as the legal entity that will operate the acquired distribution assets.

Transaction marks a significant step toward Fertiglobe’s ‘customer proximity’ pillar, outlined in its recently announced ‘Grow 2030 Strategy’ and is expected to generate incremental annual EBITDA of US$23 million[1] by 2030.

Purchase of Wengfu Australia’s distribution assets was financed through pre-arranged short-term financing facilities, which are expected to be reimbursed within less than 4 months.

The acquisition will have no impact on Fertiglobe’s dividend distribution capability and minimal impact on net debt/ LTM adjusted EBITDA (1.2x as of June 2025).

Prior to the acquisition, Fertiglobe had supplied ~600kt of urea annually to Australia, with Wengfu being Fertiglobe’s largest customer in the country and one of its largest and key customer locations, with potential to significantly grow supply volumes through Fertiglobe Australia’s platform to meet growing demand.

Acquisition accelerates Fertiglobe’s expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, supports its strategy to reinforce its position in key regions, build resilience across cycles, and provides opportunities to unlock distribution and supply chain synergies.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Fertiglobe (the “Company”) (ADX: FERTIGLB), the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and net ammonia combined, the largest nitrogen fertilizer producer in the Middle East and North Africa region, and the exclusive ammonia platform of ADNOC and XRG, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the distribution assets of Wengfu Australia Pty Ltd. (Wengfu), a leading fertilizer distribution business. This acquisition reinforces Fertiglobe’s commitment to customer proximity in key markets, in line with its ‘Grow 2030 Strategy’.

The acquired assets are strategically located across five ports with eight warehouses, distributing 700-800kt of fertilizers annually to over 200 customers, with capacity to scale up to 1.1 million tons per annum. Fertiglobe Australia Pty Ltd. (Fertiglobe Australia), a fully owned subsidiary of Fertiglobe, has been established as the legal entity that will operate the acquired distribution assets under the Fertiglobe brand. Through this acquisition, Fertiglobe has become a leading supplier in one of the world’s fastest-growing agricultural markets, with assets recognized for their high-quality standards and a well-established supply chain.

The acquisition of Wengfu Australia’s distribution assets marks a significant step toward Fertiglobe’s ‘customer proximity’ pillar of its recently announced ‘Grow 2030 Strategy’ to become a global integrated nitrogen champion and is expected to generate incremental annual EBITDA of US$23 million by 2030. The acquisition is set to be financed using pre-arranged short-term financing facilities, with no impact on Fertiglobe’s dividend distribution capability and minimal impact on net debt/ LTM adjusted EBITDA (1.2x as of June 2025).

Ahmed El-Hoshy, Chief Executive Officer of Fertiglobe, commented: “We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Wengfu Australia’s distribution assets, a key step in advancing Fertiglobe’s ‘Grow 2030 Strategy’ and supporting our pillar of enhancing “customer proximity”. Building on our strong track record of collaboration with the Wengfu team, I have full confidence in their ability to continue delivering. Fertiglobe Australia’s platform across the Asia-Pacific region creates new opportunities, expands our customer base, and strengthens our supply chain efficiency. This acquisition diversifies our footprint, strengthens our resilience against seasonality and broadens our portfolio to include non-nitrogen fertilizers.”

Paul Osborne, recently appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Fertiglobe Australia, commented: “This exciting new chapter will unlock new opportunities for our business and benefit our customers through access to a strong global ecosystem. We are proud to contribute to Fertiglobe’s expansion into the Asia-Pacific region and to integrate with a company that shares our commitment to delivering value through global reach, local expertise, and a mutual vision for strategic growth.”

The transaction was completed following obtaining all customary, regulatory and legal approvals.

About Fertiglobe

Fertiglobe is the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia combined, and an early mover in sustainable ammonia. Fertiglobe’s production capacity comprises of 6.6 million tons of urea and merchant ammonia, produced at four subsidiaries in the UAE, Egypt and Algeria, making it the largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and benefits from direct access to six key ports and distribution hubs on the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, and the Arab Gulf. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Fertiglobe employs more than 2,700 employees. Fertiglobe is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”) under the symbol “FERTIGLB” and ISIN “AEF000901015. To find out more, visit: www.fertiglobe.com

About Wengfu Australia

Wengfu Australia Pty Ltd., established in 2009, is a fertilizer distribution business covering South-East Australia. Fertiglobe acquired assets of Wengfu Australia a subsidiary of Guizhou Phosphate & Chemical Group, the world’s third-largest manufacturer of phosphate fertilizer and chemical products, formed in 2019 through the merger of Wengfu Group and Guizhou Kailin Fertilizer Group.

