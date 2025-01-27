The Ezra Group, a leading business conglomerate, announced the successful launch of the 20-Megawatt (MW) solar power plant and the 14-Megawatt (MWh) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in South Sudan. Developed and financed in-house by Ezra Construction and Development Group Ltd., a subsidiary of the Ezra Group, this project represents the country’s first official renewable energy source.

The launch event in Gondokoro was graced by high-profile dignitaries, including South Sudan's Vice President for the Infrastructure Cluster, H.E. Taban Deng Gai; the Minister of Energy and Dams, Hon. Peter Marcello Nasir Jelenge; the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Dams, Hon. Sultan Lam Tungwar Kueigwong; the Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria, H.E. Paulino Loduku; Eritrea's Ambassador to South Sudan, Amb. Yohannes Teklemichael.

The project is a significant step toward reducing carbon emissions, cutting electricity tariffs and providing clean, reliable energy to the people of South Sudan. It not only supports the country's environmental goals but also enhances energy affordability and accessibility for the local population.

The 20 MW solar plant can generate sufficient power to supply electricity to up to 16,000 households in Juba, significantly reducing energy costs and bolstering grid reliability. The accompanying BESS stores energy generated by the solar plant, enabling on-demand power supply, stabilising the grid and enhancing the reliability of renewable energy. This transformative technology leverages advanced Huawei components, including smart inverters, smart transformers (STSs) and smart loggers, ensuring a highly efficient and sustainable energy solution.

Speaking at the event, Natnael Ghebrengus Ezra, Chief Operations Officer of the Ezra Group, expressed gratitude for the invaluable support of government partners, "Our success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the Ministry of Energy and Dams. Your vision and leadership have been instrumental in advancing reliable renewable energy in South Sudan."

He added, "This project is more than just an infrastructure milestone—it is a symbol of what we can achieve through shared purpose. Together, we are laying the foundation for a brighter, cleaner, and more prosperous future. Let us continue to drive progress, innovation, and sustainability for generations to come."

Partnerships Driving Progress

The success of this project has been made possible through strategic collaboration with key partners:

South Sudan Electricity Corporation (SSEC) and Ministry of Energy and Dams: These regulatory bodies oversee the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in South Sudan. They played a crucial role in approving and facilitating the integration of renewable energy into the national grid.

Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO): A public-private partnership between Ezra Group and SSEC, JEDCO serves as the primary electricity distributor to the public in Juba, receiving bulk energy from Ezra Construction & Development Group.

Renewable Energy Expansion Plans

This solar plant contributes 19% of the total energy distributed by JEDCO, complementing existing thermal power plants. However, to ensure reliability and long-term sustainability, additional renewable energy sources, such as the government-owned Nisitu Solar Plant, will be crucial in supplementing the thermal output.

Ezra Construction & Development Group remains committed to exploring cleaner and more cost-effective electricity alternatives. The Group's ongoing efforts aim to reduce energy costs further and expand renewable energy solutions to benefit more communities across South Sudan.

-Ends-

About the Ezra Group

The Ezra Group is a leading family-run conglomerate operating across oil & gas, construction, power & energy, real estate, and transportation in South Sudan and the East African region.

For more information, contact us at info@ezraenterprise.com or visit the Ezra website at https://www.ezraenterprise.com

For media inquiries, please email Claudia Pillay at Claudia.pillay@gmail.com.