DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- On occasion of the celebration of the month of the artisan, Peruvian representatives of this art arrived in the United Arab Emirates to offer various workshops in order to contribute to the economic reactivation, preservation and sustainable development of the tourism sector, as announced by the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ).

Likewise, the Peru Pavilion presented "Abayat Peru", an exhibition dedicated to Peruvian design and fashion.

Throughout the Expo Dubai, Peru has remembered and celebrated the artistic, gastronomic and architectural expressions inherited centuries ago by the Arab World. In order to honor this cultural relationship, Peruvian designer José Miguel Valdivia and Leandrina Bernal, a traditional master embroiderer, have joined forces and created a collection of abayas made with fine Peruvian cotton that highlights the outstanding embroidering from Colca, Arequipa.

Artisans from the regions of Pucallpa, Junín, Arequipa, Ayacucho and Piura, selected by the Peruvian Vice Ministry of Tourism, offered workshops in order to promote exports and receptive tourism, spreading the rich multicultural identity of Peru at Expo 2020 Dubai, the most important cultural event in the world.

Leidy Martínez presented the impressive geometric designs that characterize the traditional ceramics of the Shipibo-Konibo people, a thousand-year-old legacy of the Peruvian Amazon; Irma Poma taught the techniques to engrave “mates”, an ancient art that allows popular stories to be carved in the fruits of the pumpkins; and Venuca Evanan Vivanco, who shared information about the picturesque Sarhua table.

On the other hand, Bernardino Arce, an artisan from Arequipa, offered his knowledge in ceramics combining ancestral and innovative techniques in ethnic and contemporary designs; Jorge Luis Fernández demonstrated the potential of Cataquense jewelry thanks to his mastery in the use of filigree, and David Pimentel Quispe, shared his experience in backstrap looms, the Peruvian style of weaving dating back from the Inca Empire.

Traditional handicrafts are part of the National Strategy for the Reactivation of the Tourism Sector: Peruvian artisans play a fundamental role in the preservation of the cultural heritage of Peru. Their art should be spread throughout the world in order to contribute to the sustainable development of the Peruvian people.

