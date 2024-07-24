DUBAI – Master developer Expo City Dubai has awarded four new contracts – three to UAE-based firms – and launched plots of land for sale in its ongoing development of the Expo Valley residential project.

Set to welcome its first residents in early 2026, Expo Valley comprises 532 villas, townhouses and semi-detached properties, designed to meet the highest sustainability standards to ensure residents live in communities that are environmentally friendly and promote health and wellbeing. In addition, Expo City has launched Expo Valley Plots, where prospective buyers can purchase land from 7,500 – 12,500 sqft with the flexibility to combine areas to suit their needs.

Located at the centre of Dubai’s growth corridor, accessible by metro and major highways and with the expanding Dubai Exhibition Centre and new Al Maktoum International Airport at its doorstep, Expo City Dubai offers its residents and thriving business community easy connectivity to the rest of the city and beyond.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer at Expo City Dubai, said: “We continue to work closely with leading local and international companies, renowned for their expertise, as we build a community that epitomises top quality, exceptional urban design. And as we invest in our city’s growth, we are delighted to offer plots of land for sale and the opportunity for designers and developers to be part of our successful, vibrant environment.”

Senan Abdullah Mohamed Juma Al Naboodah, Managing Director of Al Naboodah Construction Group, said: “This association is a continuation from our Expo 2020 Dubai collaboration, where we played a major role in delivering various projects leading to a very successful event. We value the developer’s commitment to ‘Better Together’, which emphasises the power of collaboration, teamwork and synergy. Moving forward, we look to continue our association in developing this beautiful, one-of-a-kind residential community.”

Expo Valley residents will enjoy access to a nature reserve, lake and wadi, cycling tracks, walking trails, stables and bridleways, alongside play areas, recreational facilities – including three community clubhouses with gyms – charming cafés and farm-to-table dining, while Expo City’s attractions, family-friendly activities and retail and dining experiences are within easy reach.

Parsons oversaw the enabling works and overall supervision of the earthworks and Al Naboodah Contracting Company was responsible for decommissioning below-ground services and undertaking the landform grading works across the development. AECOM Middle East Limited is overseeing the administration and site supervision of Expo Valley’s infrastructure works and Al Nasr Contracting Company is responsible for the construction of utility networks, power systems, road works and associated landscaping works.

More details about Expo City Dubai properties can be found at www.expocitydubai.com. Potential buyers are invited to visit the Expo City Sales Centre or call 800 EXPO CITY to register their interest.

-Ends-

About Expo City Dubai

An inclusive innovation-driven, people-centric city of the future and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City Dubai is committed to maximising its positive social, environmental and economic impact

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

Its ecosystem supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings and a go-to destination for globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

The legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai connects businesses, government, organisations, educational institutions, residents and visitors, working together to drive progress and create a better, more equitable, more sustainable future for all

For media enquiries, please contact press.office@expocitydubai.ae

twitter.com/ExpoCityDubai

facebook.com/ExpoCityDubai

instagram.com/ExpoCityDubai

youtube.com/c/ExpoCityDubai

linkedin.com/company/expocitydubai/

tiktok.com/@expocitydubai