Dubai, UAE – Trading and investing platform eToro has today announced its first-ever advertising campaign produced almost entirely with AI. The campaign will be aired during all 16 days of live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Eurosport, and will be streamed on discovery+ and Max - in 45 markets and 19 languages.

The AI-produced campaign showcases the power and breadth of eToro’s social investing platform, which enables users across the world to trade traditional and innovative assets, share opinions, track others’ performance and learn about capital markets.

eToro CMO Nir Smulewicz said: “This campaign showcases how eToro has enabled investors across the world to access global markets, connect with one another and access the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth.”

“eToro has always leveraged emerging technologies to drive innovation for our users and our approach to AI is no different - with AI already being deployed across multiple areas of the business including marketing and customer service. AI has huge potential but we are very much at the beginning of this journey. I’m incredibly proud of the team for the passion and enthusiasm with which they have embraced this project and look forward to trailing further AI initiatives across eToro.”

eToro became the first major brand to utilise Lightricks’ recently launched AI-powered video editing and storyboard tool LTX Studio in order to produce an international advertising campaign. The initial visuals, stills and motion for the campaign were created using LTX Studio’s AI technology, which replaced the need for actual “live” filming on location. Custom audio and voice were later added from external sources to produce the final product.

Lightricks CEO and co-founder Zeev Farbman said: ”We’re excited to collaborate with eToro on this ground-breaking campaign–the first major advertising initiative powered by LTX Studio. Our AI-driven platform streamlines the creative process, empowering professionals to accelerate ideation, simplify pre-production, and generate compelling final content with true efficiency.”

eToro is a major sponsor of sports teams and events around the world, previously producing a NFL Superbowl LVI halftime show commercial and sponsors teams across many of the world’s leading sports leagues, including the English Premier League, German Bundesliga, UK Premiership Rugby, Spanish Liga ACB, and Rugby Australia.

About eToro:

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have over 37 million registered users from more than 100 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

