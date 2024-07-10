enza, the innovative payments technology company liberating African banks from the constraints of legacy technology and operating models, and TerraPay a leading global money movement company, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to transform the payments landscape of Africa. By partnering, the organisations aim to tackle two problems that have inhibited the growth of businesses across Africa, and in doing so, accelerate financial inclusion:

Transformation of the payment acceptance landscape – enza will harness TerraPay’s unrivalled connectivity into over 2.1 billion mobile wallets globally, facilitating the acceptance of these wallets alongside other domestic and international payment brands both online and in-person

Simplifying cross-border payments for businesses in Africa – millions of businesses in Africa struggle to make or receive cross-border payments in a timely and cost-effective manner, a problem that will be addressed through leveraging TerraPay’s access to >7.5 billion bank accounts, >2 billion wallets, and over 6 million cards, globally

Commenting on the partnership, enza Executive Director Andrew Key said, “We are thrilled to find an internationally renowned partner in TerraPay. enza is delighted to be able to incorporate TerraPay’s capabilities into our propositions being delivered to many of Africa’s leading banks. We are particularly excited about the role the partnership will play in transforming the experience of businesses across Africa, bringing many of them into the formal financial ecosystem for the first time”.

Ani Sane, Co-founder and Chief Business Office at TerraPay, commented, “The enza leadership’s track record and depth of their relationships across Africa are unparalleled, so combining their market reach and services with our money movement network makes us very optimistic about the future of this partnership. This will be a further step towards enabling true financial inclusion, by empowering transactions that can change lives, irrespective of the size or volume.”

-Ends-

About enza

enza empowers Africa’s financial institutions with the innovation needed to compete, liberating the world of payments for more inclusive, opportunity-led commerce. Founded in 2023, enza is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with regional offices in Egypt, South Africa, and Nigeria. enza’s innovative payment solutions deliver the flexibility and agility you need to increase competitiveness, capitalise on new markets, and develop new revenue streams. Our expertise gives banks the freedom to expand their capabilities and increase bank profits, with an unmatched speed-to-market that ensures clients have the leading-edge.

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies the movement of money everywhere – providing a single connection to the most expansive cross-border payments network regulated in 31 global markets and enabling payments to 144 receive countries, 210+ send countries, 7.5Bn+ bank accounts and 2.1Bn+ mobile wallets. TerraPay is on a mission to connect a borderless financial world, making moving money everywhere instant, reliable, transparent and fully compliant. TerraPay pushes the boundaries for global businesses – ranging from banks, fintechs and money-transfer operators to travel businesses, creator economy platforms and e-commerce marketplaces – while driving financial inclusion in even the most inaccessible markets. Founded in 2014, TerraPay is headquartered in London, with global offices in Bangalore, Dubai, Miami, Bogota, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, Hague, Dakar, Joburg, Nairobi, Milan, Singapore and is expanding rapidly, having received funding from leading investors, including the IFC (the World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa and Visa.