Enwan Developments has announced the launch of its first international sales office outside Egypt as part of its strategy to reach clients beyond local market. The new branch has been established in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mohamed Salem, Chairman of Enwan Developments, stated that the company has ambitious plans for expanding the marketing of its projects internationally. This aligns with the state’s strategy to promote real estate exports, as international marketing efforts contribute to broadening the market and increasing the target customer base.

Salem added that Dubai was chosen as the starting point for marketing the company's projects because the UAE is centrally located in the Arabian Gulf and attracts a large number of residents from across the region. This facilitates access to the company’s products, including residential, commercial, administrative, and medical units, for international clients.

Salem noted that the Dubai branch will serve as a starting point for the company to enter other markets in the near future.

The Chairman of Enwan Developments disclosed, "We are proud to launch our first international branch in Dubai, which serves as a key gateway to access new markets. This step underscores our dedication to expanding our reach, bringing our exceptional real estate projects to a broader client base, and strengthening confidence in the quality of our offerings."

He highlighted that Enwan Developments possesses a portfolio of prominent projects that cater to both local and international clients. International marketing and reaching foreign clients are core objectives for the company before taking any steps in its projects. This approach ensures the design and execution of projects meet global standards, rather than just local ones.

He pointed out that the company owns projects such as Maraya Plaza, Pixel Mall, Oxygen, and Life Medical Tower, elaborated that the Maraya Plaza project consists of two connected buildings with commercial, administrative, and medical activities, offering various spaces.

Located in New Cairo, Maraya Plaza involves total investments of EGP 1bn and spans a sales area of 6,000 sqm.

The Pixel Mall New Capital project, located in the New Administrative Capital’s Downtown area, is the first technology mall established in the New Capital. The mall comprises three underground floors as parking facilities, in addition to the ground floor and eight upper floors. The floors are designated to include administrative and commercial units, all operating with a fully Smart Unit system.

As for the Oxygen Tower project, it is one of the most prestigious and advanced medical clinic buildings in the New Capital. The project is located just steps away from the monorail station and is the largest medical and commercial mall equipped with the highest and most precise quality standards in the New Administrative Capital.

Salem concluded that Enwan Developments is working on executing ambitious expansion plans aimed at solidifying its position as a key player in the regional real estate market, focusing on delivering services that meet the needs of clients both inside and outside Egypt.