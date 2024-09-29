Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, is reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation through participation at the 26th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX). Hosted by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the event will take place from 1 – 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

In line with the recent National Policy on Biofuels, aiming at developing regulations and controls to oversee the distribution of biofuels, establishing standards governing the production and utilisation of biofuels, and implementing criteria and mandates for biofuel production in the country; ENOC Group will leverage its participation to highlight its latest breakthroughs in innovative sustainable energy solutions. This includes the Group's newest product, a solar-powered biodiesel truck, and the Vehicle Identification Pass (ViP), a cutting-edge RFID-based security tag fuelling technology.

Additionally, as a Principal Sponsor of the event, ENOC Group will present its latest initiatives in technology, innovation, and the environment at its Learning Zone, emphasising the value of knowledge exchange to enhance sustainability and reduce carbon emissions in line with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy. The Group is hosting a series of must-attend seminars featuring top industry experts from the group to discuss Beyond Petrol Stations, Sustainable Aviation Fuel, and Natural Gas in Energy Transition which are shaping the future of energy.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, “We are pleased to join forces with DEWA as a proud partner of WETEX 2024. This leading industry event is a powerful platform for collaboration and innovation, and we are excited to contribute to a brighter, more sustainable energy future for our nation. ENOC’s dedication to advancing sustainable energy avenues stems from our commitment to the UAE leadership’s journey to harness innovative sustainable solutions. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and stakeholders to collectively help drive our country’s sustainable development goals.”

WETEX, an annual event committed to the UAE's sustainability agenda, brings together investors, specialists, and decision-makers, as well as organisations operating in the energy, water, and sustainability sectors. This annual event showcases cutting-edge technologies and green products, as well as promotes sustainable innovative solutions to enable a green future and support the UAE's energy infrastructure development.

The 2023 Jubilee edition of WETEX spread over 78,000 square metres hosted over 38,000 visitors. 2,600 companies from across 62 countries participated in the exhibition which hosted 163 seminars and over 7000 B2B and B2G meetings. The event also attracted 76 local and international sponsors.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

