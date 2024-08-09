Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player announced the launch of its latest service station in Shawka area in Ras Al Khaimah, a popular hiking destination located around the Wadi Shawka and Shawka Dam.

The service station’s strategic location caters to the fuelling needs of motorists going toward Wadi Al Lyat, Wadi Kadra Lake, Wadi Al Munay Breaker, Camel Racetrack, Hanging Garden Kalba, Al Ruman Mountain and Kadra Dam as well as nearby prime residential communities like Al Hail, Heritage, Wadi Esfai, Al Dhaid, The Palm Estate, Al Faya Retreat, Al Badayer Retreat, Platinum Coast, Royal Hotel, Alshahad Farm and Alaslai Farm.

The new addition brings the total number of service stations operating in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to 6 service stations, and 198 stations across the UAE.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC said: "We are pleased to launch the new service station in Ras Al Khaimah to cater to the fuelling needs of commuters around the Shawka region. The new service station is aligned with the Group’s strategy to fulfil the UAE’s energy needs as well as enhance our retail footprint in the UAE and the wider region.”

With a capacity of 272,760 LTR and an area of 330 square metres, the new station is equipped with two nos and one dispenser island, allowing for fuelling on both sides of the station, offering Super 98, Special 95, E Plus 91, and Diesel. The station additionally features a ZOOM convenience store and supports auto tank gauging and electronic leak detection.

Under NFPA global safety standards, the fuel system has been built to have the maximum allowable and safe flow rate to shorten refuelling times. The service station has full retail automation and modern building standards, as well as CCTV surveillance and automatic number plate detecting cameras for maximum security.

Customers can utilise the 'YES' rewards programme offered by ENOC Group to accumulate points and earn rewards when making payments for services and products at ENOC service stations.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com