RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE: In today’s ever-changing job landscape, where many traditional jobs are falling by the wayside, the field of engineering is gaining accelerated momentum, as reflected in the rising demand for engineers in diverse fields, according to the School of Engineering and Computing of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK).

The university, which offers different undergrad and graduate programs in engineering, says the demand for engineers has been on the rise in recent years, especially in the UAE, driven by rapid technological advancements and sustainability initiatives. Now, emerging fields like AI, robotics, and automation are set to transform traditional engineering roles, making interdisciplinary knowledge more valuable than ever.

The university’s conclusions are validated by other studies, including a 2018 Emirates-wide research (Ministry of Education Unveils Results of Its “Majors in Demand” Study (NEWS) published by the Ministry of Education, which revealed that engineering was the No. 1 choice among students graduating from higher education institutions, followed by business, IT and medical sciences. Degrees in these fields offered the best chances of employment in the UAE, the survey revealed.

Prof. Khalid Hussain, Interim Provost/Professor of Systems Engineering, AURAK, said: “AURAK has always been proactive in bridging the gap between education and industry. Towards this end, our School of Engineering has been revitalizing its programs to meet the needs of an evolving market. Cognizant of the fact that engineering is on a new trajectory today, we have tailored our engineering programs to address the needs of every industry. Our programs are designed to enable students to think creatively, develop new innovative ways to promote positive change, and solve today’s challenging problems.”

A degree in engineering is highly valued and sets students up for professional success in various industries, including construction, transport, electronics, petroleum, and many more. It's a challenging but rewarding field that requires creativity, innovation, and problem-solving skills.

AURAK's School of Engineering and Computing offers cutting-edge Bachelor of Science degrees in Computer Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Architecture, Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence.

The master’s degrees at AURAK are designed to equip students with the advanced knowledge and leadership skills needed to excel in today’s dynamic engineering landscape. With a strong focus on critical and analytical thinking, problem-solving, project and financial management, human resources, quality control, and ethical and environmental considerations, these programs prepare graduates to lead teams, manage complex projects, and drive innovation. The Master of Science in Sustainable and Renewable Energy and the Master of Science in Engineering Project Management not only open pathways to senior professional roles in industry and research but also provide a solid foundation for those aspiring to pursue doctoral studies and higher academic achievements.

Most of AURAK’s undergraduate engineering programs are accredited by the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology (ABET), ensuring that they meet the highest International educational standards.

According to AURAK, engineering is witnessing a dramatic transformation because of advancements in technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, Robotics and Automation and Internet of Things (IoT).

The case for choosing engineering as a career is backed by another compelling factor: there is a significant shortage of qualified engineers, with many companies struggling to fill positions. Companies are looking for skilled engineers who can design, develop, and integrate them into business operations. Engineers who remain adaptable and continue to upskill in emerging technologies are more likely to thrive as the job market evolves.

