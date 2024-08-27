Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, celebrates Emirati Women’s Day, with the theme ‘We Collaborate for Tomorrow’. This aligns with the directives of the President of the UAE to extend the ‘Year of Sustainability’ initiative to include the year 2024, the slogan of Emirati Women’s Day likewise continues for this year ‘We Collaborate for Tomorrow’.

His Excellency Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, “Emirati women play a crucial role in achieving sustainable development and combating climate change. He highlighted their equal contributions to finding solutions and their leadership in sustainability initiatives within the organization”. Bin Shafar expressed pride in the fact that Emirati women are leading all sustainable initiatives and supervision and control operations at Empower, from production to distribution. He highlighted their significant contributions to the company's operations and their ongoing development in various fields.

Women hold senior positions in the company's administrative functions, and currently, Emirati women make up more than 62% of the total Female workforce in Empower. They are also well-represented in various job titles across the company’s subsidiaries.

Bin Shafar commended the exceptional achievements of Emirati women, highlighting their significant contributions to the nation's past, present, and future. He praised the wise leadership's support for women's empowerment and the community's growing awareness of their essential roles in various sectors. The UAE has recognized the crucial role of women and their ability to contribute alongside men to building a strong nation. He highlighted the country's commitment to gender equality and the institution's pride in women's active participation in all aspects of Empower's work.

He emphasized the organization's efforts to achieve gender balance in the workplace, attract top Emirati talent, and empower women to lead the economic development of the district cooling sector. Bin Shafar concluded by acknowledging the wise leadership's dedication to empowering Emirati women and providing them with the necessary opportunities and support to succeed in all fields.