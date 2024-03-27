United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, has signed a deal with SAP to transform its core enterprise resource planning solution to SAP’s latest S/4HANA software.

EGA uses SAP software solutions to manage functions such as marketing & sales, supply chain, finance, human capital, production planning & scheduling, and plant maintenance across its global business. Currently, EGA processes more than 150,000 business transactions every month. Upgrading to S/4 HANA will increase data processing speeds by 30x, future-proofing computing for EGA’s functions and unlocking potential for digital capabilities such as artificial intelligence and advanced real-time data analytics.

EGA’s new SAP S/4HANA will be hosted in a private cloud in Microsoft Azure and will benefit from continuous updates as SAP technologies evolve. The migration to the new system will be through SAP RISE.

EGA launched its much-wider digital transformation in 2021, aiming to enhance every aspect of its operations and business, while upgrading customer and employee experience and ultimately creating new revenue streams.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: "Our digital transformation is a core part of achieving EGA's bold aspiration to innovate the future of aluminium production. Leading our sector in the application of Industry 4.0 requires advanced computing and software capabilities to generate real-time data analytics and insights. The opportunities of Industry 4.0 are not just in our operations, but also in the functions through which we manage our business.”

Carlo K Nizam, Chief Digital Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “S/4HANA is part of our new digital foundations and brings with it a significantly enhanced employee experience that is real time, mobile friendly and integrates seamlessly to our state-of-the-art data platform which enables a wide range of Industry 4.0 capabilities.”

During the signing ceremony at EGA’s headquarters, Manos Raptopoulos, President of SAP’s Europe, Middle East and Africa region, commented: “Emirates Global Aluminium is a highly progressive company, with a vision to leverage Industry 4.0 capabilities to boost its competitiveness, improve operations, and benefit its people. With SAP S/4HANA on RISE, EGA will increase its resiliency and future-proof its computing for key business functions. EGA will also gain improved visibility, flexibility, reduced total cost of ownership, and enhanced user experience.”

In its wider digital transformation, EGA has so far implemented over 60 Industry 4.0 use cases, ranging from using artificial intelligence vision to quality check carbon anode production in real-time, to developing predictive tools for market movements in key commodities. To date, almost 2,000 EGA employees have been upskilled in digital capabilities and ways of working, and the transformation has delivered some $90 million in financial impact.

