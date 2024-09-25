UAE, Abu Dhabi: 11 professors from the Abu Dhabi University (ADU) have been recognized on Stanford University's global list of the top two percent most cited scientists for 2024 reflecting ADU’s commitment to fostering research and innovation.

The annual list, published by Elsevier, a Dutch academic publishing company specializing in scientific, technical, and medical content, is featured by Stanford University and highlights ADU faculty contributions to global academic and scientific knowledge. The recognition also showcases the growing influence of the university’s research output, supporting its mission to lead in research regionally and beyond.

The 11 ADU professors listed were recognized for their contributions across several disciplines within the engineering sector. Among them is Dr. Shehzad Ashraf Chaudhry, Associate Professor in Cybersecurity Engineering, who was recognized for his work in the career-long researchers list. Prof. Nauman Khalid, Professor of Nutrition, was acknowledged for his research in food sciences, nutritional sciences, and public health, while Prof. Haitham Nobanee, Professor of Finance, was notable for his contributions to sustainable finance, risk management, and decision analytics. Additionally, Prof. Nobanee’s prolific research output and impactful work at the intersection of green finance, corporate social responsibility, and financial development have placed him in the top 2% of scientists globally.

Prof. Fauzia Jabeen, Professor of Management, was recognized for her research in the Business and Management category, alongside Dr. Moatsum Alawida, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Information Technology, whose research focused on chaos-based cryptographic applications, multimedia security, blockchain, cybersecurity, drone security, IoT security, threat detection, AI generative security, and cryptography. Prof. Philip Molyneux, a distinguished visiting professor, was recognized for his work in the career-long researchers list on understanding business and markets, while Prof. Najla Ellili, Professor of Finance, was renowned for her outstanding research in the field of finance. Prof. Osama Ahmed Mohamed, Professor of Civil Engineering and Chair of the Architecture and Design Department, made the career-long researchers list for his contribution to the areas of materials, buildings and construction, and enabling strategies and technologies.

Furthermore, Dr. Masoomeh Mirrashid, a distinguished visiting professor, was listed for her work in structural engineering, building and construction. Prof. Mohammed Ghazal, Director of the Research Institute for AI and Emerging Technology and Associate Dean of the College of Engineering, was credited for his research on information and communication technologies, artificial intelligence and image processing, and nuclear medicine and medical imaging. He has also contributed an unparalleled record of 310 Scopus publications for ADU and garnered 5,700 citations, reflecting the profound of his work on the scientific community.

Finally, Dr. Hatem Abu Shammala, Associate Professor of Environmental Health and Safety, was listed in Stanford University's top 2% of most-cited scientists for his research work in sustainable materials, focusing on bio-based polymers and nanomaterials. His research contributions have significantly advanced the development of eco-friendly materials, addressing both environmental, industrial, and technological challenges.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research, Innovation, and Academic Development at ADU: “This recognition of our faculty’s dedication and commitment to academic research reflects the strength of our research capabilities for the benefit of the global academic community. ADU remains committed to advancing its research capabilities and equipping our faculty with the latest technologies to achieve such global recognition. The achievement is a testament to the vibrant research culture we foster at ADU, and we look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and academic excellence, contributing to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.”

ADU's ongoing commitment to research excellence has solidified its reputation as a leader in the UAE’s academic sector. This global acknowledgment reinforces ADU’s strategic goals of fostering innovation, strengthening global academic partnerships, and contributing to the growth of the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research quality and 192 globally, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

