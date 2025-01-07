Dubai, UAE - Elevate, the region’s leading independent Destination Management Company, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Mawaheb, an art studio dedicated to providing adults with special needs a creative space to explore and hone their artistic talents while building essential life skills.

Through this partnership, Elevate aims to support Mawaheb's efforts to empower their students by providing a safe, interactive environment where they can share their stories, display their art, and inspire the local arts and culture community. Both organizations share mutual values of fostering inclusivity and a commitment to supporting individuals with special needs.

Dubai is a city that champions inclusivity and aims to become a global leader in inclusion for people of determination. This partnership aligns perfectly with Dubai’s vision, reinforcing the city’s dedication to creating an inclusive environment for all its residents and visitors. By collaborating with Mawaheb, Elevate is contributing to this vision, ensuring that artists with special needs have the opportunity to shine and be recognized for their talents.

Key highlights of this partnership include promoting Mawaheb students’ artwork through interactive workshops at their art gallery and organizing visits for Elevate’s guests from around the world to tour the Mawaheb Centre. These tours will be led by one of Mawaheb’s many talented artists with special needs, providing a unique and enriching experience for visitors. Additionally, Elevate plans to integrate Mawaheb’s artwork into its events and programs, further showcasing the incredible talents of these artists to a broader audience.

Samir Hamadeh, CEO of Elevate DMC, stated: “This collaboration is a testament to Elevate’s commitment to social responsibility and inclusivity. We’re ecstatic to be working with our friends at Mawaheb and to positively contribute to Dubai’s arts and culture scene. Our goal is to create meaningful experiences that not only highlight the artistic talents of Mawaheb’s students but also foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the contributions of people with special needs.”

The partnership will take effect in January, ensuring a future of inclusivity within Dubai’s vibrant arts and culture community while staying true to Elevate’s mission of uplifting local communities. By working together, Elevate and Mawaheb hope to inspire other organizations to embrace inclusivity and support the creative endeavours of individuals with special needs.

About Elevate:

Elevate DMC is a leading global destination management company renowned for delivering high-quality, personalised experiences. With a focus on the UAE, Oman, Qatar, the Indian Ocean, and Thailand, Elevate provides seamless access to hotels, unique experiences, and ground handling services through a network of over 1,000 directly contracted hotels and strong global partnerships. Recognised for excellence with awards like Best DMC Partner by Elegant Resorts and TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Award, Elevate offers a diverse portfolio of sub-brands, including GoElevate for leisure travel, Elevate Cruises, Elevate Wellbeing for wellness travel, and Connect by Elevate. Elevate leverages cutting-edge technology to connect hotels with a wide network of tour operators, ensuring a seamless travel experience for all.

About Mawaheb:

The word “mawaheb” means “talents” in Arabic and is in reference to the various talents that we help realize in our student artists.

Mawaheb a non-for-profit aimed at providing a creative haven for adults with special needs to hone their artistic expression, develop essential life skills, celebrate their individual capabilities and a platform to showcase their talents, so they realize their full potential. We are an art studio where adults with special needs can learn and practice different forms of artistic expression. The students are coached by experienced and qualified instructors, who guide and support them in developing their skills and creativity. The experience is also designed to help the student artists to improve their confidence, communication, and social skills, as well as to express their emotions and aspirations through art.