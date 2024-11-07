This move is part of the company's broader expansion strategy into Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Canada.

To support the launch, the company has initiated an extensive marketing campaign, with a formal announcement of its strategy and objectives anticipated before the month’s end.

Eng. Emad Doss, CEO and Managing Director of El Batal , stated that the company’s strategic plan focuses on measured expansion and selecting countries with the most promising investment opportunities and strong demand.

Doss said that the new arm, Rock Developments, will feature a range of residential and commercial projects, branded under the "Rock" name in both East and West Cairo.

He added that the new entity has selected specific markets for expansion and growth in the coming period, with a number of diverse real estate projects planned.

The new company will operate under the umbrella of El Batal , as a subsidiary that will add a new real estate development arm with innovative plans.

He further noted that the new entity is expected to achieve greater expansion and innovation.

He disclosed, "With a track record spanning over 45 years, we were pioneers among real estate development companies in expanding beyond Egypt, particularly into the Canadian market. In addition, we have successfully completed a number of distinguished projects in Egypt, including Rock White in New Heliopolis, Rock Yard in Sheraton, Rock Eden in 6th of October, Rock Capital in New Administrative Capital, Rock Vera and Rock Gold Mall in Fifth Settlement, and Rock Ville in El Obour."

He pointed out that Rock Developments will encompass a range of new real estate projects in Egypt, Canada,Saudi Arabia, in addition to the company’s previous residential and commercial projects branded under the "Rock" name in both East and West Cairo.

He concluded that the launch of this new entity aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to accelerate the progress of its current projects, improve execution rates, and adhere to delivery timelines, all of which strengthen the company’s credibility and foster trust with its clients.