Dubai, UAE – EIGHTClouds, a boutique private equity firm in Dubai, is pleased to announce its acquisition of an active stake in The Golf Buggy Guy (TGBG), a leading Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) business based in Dubai. This strategic move reinforces EIGHTClouds' commitment to investing in innovative companies that champion sustainability and possess significant growth potential across the GCC.

Founded in 2020 at Jumeirah Golf Estate, TGBG started as a small refurbishment service for golf carts. In just four years, it has rapidly evolved into a key provider of eco-friendly transport solutions. Today, the company boasts a growing rental fleet, a new state-of-the-art industrial facility under development, and strong partnerships with leading global and regional organisations. TGBG's fleet and services are already trusted by clients ranging from international airlines and prestigious gated communities to world-renowned events.

As part of the acquisition, TGBG will undergo a rebranding to reflect its expanded scale and ambition. This next chapter will focus on strengthening its integrated model of product sales, service contracts, and premium rental offerings across the UAE and into Saudi Arabia. With the rapid rise of luxury communities, smart cities, and giga-projects across the region, demand for innovative electric mobility solutions is accelerating. TGBG is uniquely positioned to meet this demand through its expanding portfolio and long-term service partnerships.

"This acquisition is a perfect fit. The Golf Buggy Guy has established itself as a leader in clean mobility, and its strategic direction aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy," said Mark Aitchison, Founder & CEO of EIGHTClouds. “We are pleased to be partnering with a team that is building the future of sustainable transport, right here in the region.”

Richard Bellia, Founder of The Golf Buggy Guy, added: "This partnership marks a turning point for our business. With EIGHTClouds’ support, we are scaling up and laying the foundation for a new era of sustainable mobility solutions. We are proud to contribute to the UAE’s vision for innovation and growth while delivering world-class transport solutions to our clients across the region."

In addition to its focus on residential and leisure markets, the company is forging strategic partnerships with government bodies and mega-projects, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted provider of clean mobility solutions for the long term.

About EIGHTClouds

EIGHTClouds is a boutique firm specialising in Private Equity and Real Estate investments across the GCC. Founded in 2022, the firm is dedicated to identifying and supporting high-potential business opportunities in the region's dynamic and underrepresented markets.

About The Golf Buggy Guy

Founded in 2020 in Dubai, The Golf Buggy Guy (TGBG) is a pioneering Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) business. It provides a comprehensive range of eco-friendly transport solutions, including sales, rentals, service contracts, and custom manufacturing, to a diverse client base across the GCC.