Riyadh — In a strategic move signaling its regional ambitions, Egyptian edtech startup Farid Academy has announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia, establishing a central operations office in Riyadh. The launch marks a pivotal step in the company’s plan to anchor its presence in key Arab markets, ahead of a forthcoming seed funding round slated for Q4 2025. The startup previously secured $250,000 in pre-seed funding last year.

Founded in 2024 by entrepreneur Mahmoud Hussein, Farid Academy leverages his background in education and personal development to deliver innovative learning solutions aimed at enhancing children’s well-being and character growth. The platform is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to offer live, one-on-one sessions focused on mental health and personality development for Arab children aged 3 to 18. It also provides training programs for youth and graduates to become certified coaches in Farid’s educational and psychological methodology.

As part of its expansion strategy, Farid Academy has signed a three-year strategic partnership with Amad Association for Human Capacity Development, valued at SAR 4.5 million. The collaboration aims to make a tangible impact in education and community development, aligning with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The initiative will train and certify 500 Saudi university graduates for careers in coaching and development, while also delivering specialized educational programs to more than 4,000 children and adolescents. These programs emphasize character building, critical thinking, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The agreement includes the rollout of over 48 training programs and workshops, alongside the creation of a comprehensive framework to measure educational and social impact—ensuring long-term sustainability and high-quality outcomes. Families will also benefit from additional discounts of up to 25% on official program fees, reflecting both parties’ commitment to expanding access to premium educational services.

Farid’s expansion into Saudi Arabia marks its first regional move beyond Egypt, positioning the Kingdom as the second stop in its broader MENA growth strategy. The choice reflects Saudi Arabia’s growing investment in human capital and its emphasis on youth empowerment as a cornerstone of Vision 2030.

Mahmoud Hussein Al-Naqeeb, co-founder and CEO of Farid Academy, expressed enthusiasm about the platform’s entry into the Saudi market, describing the agreement as a “transformational milestone” in Farid’s journey. He reiterated the company’s long-term vision—dubbed “Farid 2030”—which aims to certify 10,000 trainers and empower 10 million children and youth across the Arab world through specialized programs in personality development and mental wellness. Hussein emphasized Farid’s pioneering role as the first platform in the region to offer on-demand, individualized sessions for character building and psychological support, positioning it as a leader in educational innovation.

Commenting on the partnership, Amal bint Abdulaziz Ajlan Al-Ajlan, Chairwoman of Amad Association, hailed the agreement as a breakthrough for the nonprofit sector. She noted its potential to equip young people and children with future-ready skills, opening new horizons for personal growth through advanced educational and training programs aligned with the Kingdom’s development aspirations.