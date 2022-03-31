It aims to put forward innovative strategies and work collaboratively with stakeholders to further develop Dubai’s private school sector

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Education Business Group (EBG), a Dubai-based non-profit organisation that launched during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, serves as the first-of-its-kind support network representing 26 private K-12 operators. Operating under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Education Business Group works in close proximity with Dubai’s private school operators to strengthen the culture of collaboration within the private sector and its affiliated stakeholders.

Today, Dubai boasts 209 private schools representing 248,434 students, of which Education Business Group represents 53% across various school backgrounds, fee brackets, curriculums and quality variations. In line with Dubai’s vision for a mature and successful knowledge economy, the group’s key focus areas include putting forward innovative strategies to advance the private school operations and collaborating to lead initiatives within the sector, locally and internationally.

Education Business Group was formed through an amalgamation of some of Dubai’s most respected and experienced education operators, led by seven executive committee members that include representatives from GEMS Education, Dubai English Speaking School and College, Fortes Education, Arcadia Education, Interstar Education, Taaleem and Innoventures Education. Each member of this representative committee brings in their extensive experience and a unique set of skills in order to provide pro-active, valuable feedback and recommendations to key stakeholders, to support them in initiating forward-thinking strategies that ensure educational sustainability.

Commenting on the mission behind the establishment of the group, Kalthoom Ali, Chairperson, said: “The pandemic has drastically changed our lives, and the education sector has had to swiftly adapt and remain agile. The committee has thus come together to support, share ideas and best practices to further serve the community. Together with our key stakeholders, we will be working to achieve the 2050 vision of building a successful knowledge economy and providing educational excellence for the future generation.”

Since its formation, Education Business Group has successfully contributed to multiple campaigns such as the 100 million meal campaign that raised AED 380,000 and proactively shared feedback on the criteria for golden visas for high-performing students. Furthermore, the group took part in government-led studies and surveys to help implement best-practice ideas, as well as supported the coordination of vaccine rollouts at schools, and shared best practices for managing COVID-19 protocols, amidst turbulent times.

With an unwavering commitment to serve the Dubai private school sector, Education Business Group is looking forward to continuing to provide input and share best practices, to develop curated strategies in partnership with key stakeholders, to achieve sustainable educational excellence.

