Abu Dhabi- UAE: The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE), announced the launch of an engaging lineup of activations and programs for UAE Innovation Month. These initiatives are designed to nurture creativity, drive technological innovation, and foster collaboration across the UAE.

The ECAE Innovation Month is structured around interactive workshops, collaborative projects, and technology showcases, all focused on enhancing innovation and design. From students and alumni to educators and industry professionals, participants will have the chance to explore their creativity, refine their skills, and contribute to a robust culture of innovation.

Among ECAE’s key initiatives, the ‘Innovation Months Competition' invites students, alumni, and teachers from both public and private schools to present their innovative projects in teaching, learning, pedagogy, and educational technology. Participants are encouraged to submit detailed proposals of their innovative projects for evaluation by a panel of experts. Participants will then be notified and selected projects will be showcased on a dedicated demonstration day (Feb. 26), where exceptional projects will be recognized and awarded valuable prizes.

This competition emphasizes ECAE's commitment to advancing education through creativity and innovation, offering an inclusive platform for participants to showcase inventive ideas, foster collaborative exchange within a dynamic community, and highlight the transformative potential of educational innovations.

In addition, ECAE’s FabLab, which provides the most up to date technologies, tools and programs in digital fabrication, will hold a 'Fab Lab Open Day'. Scheduled to take place on February 21, the event provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the cutting-edge projects developed within the lab. Attendees will have the opportunity to directly observe and gain valuable insights into the potential of digital fabrication technologies and witness firsthand the creativity and technical expertise showcased at the event.

During Innovation Month, ECAE is extending its monthly iLearn initiative, providing ‘ILearn Special Edition Sessions’ with a special focus on nurturing innovation and creativity in education, reflecting ECAE's dedication to promoting continuous learning and professional development among educators in the UAE and beyond.

These sessions will explore the impact of 3D printing on STEM attitudes in elementary education, introduce the 'Wider Web' in partnership with Etisalat UAE for a digital friendly accessible web experience for all and highlight the significance of STEM in early childhood learning. ). Concluding the month the final session will provide a deep dive into the importance of STEM in early childhood learning, emphasizing hands-on learning and critical thinking skills

Dr. May Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of the Emirates College for Advanced Education, said: "Innovation lies at the core of education, a force that empowers minds and elevates ideas. During UAE Innovation Month, our initiatives will serve as a platform for our community to unveil its inventive spirit and practical solutions. Through these sessions, we aim to inspire and equip educators and students with forward-thinking educational methods and critical skills. Embracing ECAE's culture of innovation and progress is a source of celebration for us.”

Earlier in January, ECAE Fab Lab launched the Fab Academy 2024 program, establishing itself as the exclusive institution in Abu Dhabi accredited by the Fab Foundation to offer the prestigious Fab Academy Diploma. ECAE remains at the forefront of delivering comprehensive education in digital fabrication, guided by MIT's Center for Bits and Atoms. This program is designed to empower participants with unparalleled skills in design, prototyping, and creative innovation.

For submissions to the 'Innovation Month Competition', please visit this link. For more information about the competition, refer to this link.

To register for the ‘ILearn Special Edition Sessions’, please visit this registration link.

