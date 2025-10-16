Dubai: e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of global technology group e&, today announced at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 a strategic collaboration with Intel and Dell Technologies to introduce a sovereign inference AI platform. This groundbreaking solution provides enterprises and government agencies with secure, high-performance AI inference capabilities, fully compliant with data residency and sovereignty requirements, while delivering optimized performance at scale.

The platform is a hybrid, in-country inference stack powered by Intel’s Gaudi 3 AI-optimized hardware with Inference endpoint software and Dell’s scalable infrastructure, including the Dell AI Factory offering. Operated by e& enterprise, the platform ensures seamless local integration, service, and compliance. It is purpose-built for real-time, high-volume inference workloads across industries, offering unmatched speed, security, and scalability.

Khalid Murshed, Chief Executive Officer, e& enterprise, said:

"Enterprises and public agencies require AI solutions that not only perform in production but also operate within national boundaries. Through our collaboration with Intel and Dell, e& enterprise is delivering an on-shore inference platform that ensures data remains in-country, provides real-time performance, and adheres to stringent residency and regulatory frameworks. Customers benefit from a single accountable partner to design, integrate, and manage AI services at scale, reducing latency and costs across critical sectors such as citizen services, healthcare, financial services, energy, and telecoms."

The launch comes at a time when organizations across the region are seeking trusted pathways to adopt AI without compromising sovereignty or regulatory mandates. A recent report highlights that while historically about 80% of AI compute demand was driven by training, projections indicate that inference workloads will dominate total AI compute demand by the 2030-2032 horizon. Additionally, Gartner projects that by 2026, three-quarters of organizations will mandate data sovereignty for AI.

Taha Khalifa, Middle East and Africa General Manager, Intel, commented:

"The integration of Intel Gaudi 3 with e& enterprise introduces inference-as-a-service, enabling organizations to run AI inference workloads more cost-effectively with optimized total cost of ownership (TCO). This platform offers the flexibility to adopt multiple open-source large language models (LLMs) and serves as the intelligence layer of agentic AI frameworks. It can be deployed both on-premises and in cloud environments, helping businesses accelerate innovation and achieve faster returns on investment."

This platform is particularly suited for CIOs, CTOs, Chief Data Officers, and regulatory stakeholders looking to pilot projects and deploy early-stage AI solutions across industries.

With this launch, customers gain access to a fully sovereign, compliant, and in-country approach to AI adoption. The platform is described as the region’s first dedicated inference solution, engineered for security, scalability, and real-time performance. It provides a reliable foundation to transition AI from pilot to production across industries. This initiative reflects a trusted relationship that combines world-class hardware, infrastructure, and local expertise to support AI at scale.

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organisations in building and scaling their digital core.

Through optimising operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Oman, Türkiye, Qatar, and South Africa, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across industries.

With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, e& enterprise provides collaborative tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.