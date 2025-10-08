Preview 5.5G, connectivity, and intelligent network platforms

Live showcases in robotics, future mobility, digital healthcare, and immersive consumer technology

Driving sustainability through AI-enabled finance, smart cities, and digital resilience

Dubai, UAE: Global technology group e& returns to GITEX GLOBAL 2025, with an ambitious lineup of over 90 technologies and live demos, and major reveals set to be announced during the five-day event at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The global technology group brings together its full ecosystem of business verticals and international operations across connectivity, cloud, fintech, AI, and digital lifestyle experiences. The e& pavilion will showcase real, working technologies that create opportunities for individuals, enhance business competitiveness, and strengthen national and economic digital resilience.

At the centre of e&’s participation this year are major breakthroughs – to be announced during GITEX – in 5.5G networks, cybersecurity, sovereign AI, and cloud infrastructure, marking the UAE’s next phase of digital sovereignty. Across the AI & Cloud hub, e& enterprise will showcase agentic AI for industry, AI governance and model operations, sovereign cloud architectures, and a cybersecurity command experience powered by Help AG.

Showcasing advancements that will future-proof national networks for autonomous mobility, mission-critical operations, and immersive digital experiences, e& UAE will reveal what lies beyond 5G, with live demonstrations of 5.5G innovations, the next generation of fibre evolution, and early glimpses into integrated sensing and communication technologies paving the way toward 6G. e& will showcase solutions that power smarter, greener cities and industries from secure 5.5G mission-critical communications to Industry 4.0 automation and sustainable data infrastructure.

Inside the e& Pavilion in Za’abeel Hall 1 (Z1-A10 & Z1-A20), visitors can expect an immersive journey into the future of human-centric technology, where AI, robotics, and connectivity converge to enhance everyday life and make experiences safer, smarter, and more inclusive. From flying cars, eVTOL air taxis, and AI-powered autonomous vehicles to humanoid robots, bio-inspired hybrids, and advanced prosthetics that support people of determination, e& showcases innovation made for everyone. In healthcare, e& showcases span live AI-enabled telemedicine journeys, software-as-medical-device diagnostics, and remote care systems that expand access to quality care at scale. Meanwhile, in the e& life zone, visitors will experience digital living through immersive content, holographic, and interactive displays showcasing AI-powered entertainment, smart hospitality from STARZON, and next-generation fintech innovations from e& money, WIO, and Careem’s Everything App.

Featuring technology from emerging players backed by e& capital, including Nawy, Applied AI, Emergence AI, FUZE, Maxbyte, and Derq, the e& Pavilion spotlights the group’s expanding ecosystem of innovators in AI, robotics, fintech, and Industry 4.0. Throughout the week, e& will also formalise over XX new MoUs and partnership frameworks that expand international collaborations across sovereign tech, digital data resilience, 6G research, AI and edge computing, cybersecurity, fintech inclusion, and sustainable innovations, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a rising centre of technological sovereignty and digital trust amid the shifting balance of global tech power.

Marking its final year at the Dubai World Trade Centre before relocating to Dubai Expo City in 2026, this year’s 45th edition of GITEX GLOBAL is expected to host a record number of attendees from over 180 countries, 6,500 exhibiting companies, and the participation of 400 government entities.