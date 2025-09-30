Partnership serves as economic lifeline to elevate UAE, Oman as key centers for non-oil trade in the Middle East and beyond

Dubai, UAE/ Salalah, Oman – Ducab Group, a leading end-to-end energy solutions provider and one of the UAE’s foremost industrial institutions, today announced the acquisition of Oman’s National Cable Factory (NCF) in the southern port city of Salalah. This development marks a significant milestone in Ducab Group’s global growth trajectory and underscores its commitment to supporting regional industrialization.

By combining Oman’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and export potential with the UAE’s regional industrial strength, the acquisition will drive local value creation, raise quality benchmarks, and contribute significantly to the Sultanate’s economic growth. The move is set to strengthen Oman’s energy infrastructure by prioritizing high-value exports and world-class standardization.

Gert Hoefman, CEO of Ducab Group, said: “Ducab Group’s investment in Oman is a testament to the shared vision of both nations to build resilient, diversified economies through industrial innovation and seamlessly aligns with the Group’s broader strategy to expand its international roadmap while deepening regional integration.”

“For Ducab Group, this synergy confirms our evolution into a global industrial leader and strengthens our strategic international footprint. We believe economic lifelines grow nations and this collaboration reflects our shared vision for industrial excellence, faster delivery, greater customization, and more resilient supply chains.”

Charles Edouard Mellagui, CEO, Ducab Cables Business, said: "With bilateral trade between the UAE and Oman poised to reach new heights, our acquisition of National Cable Factory marks a strategic milestone and a proud moment for the industrial sectors of both nations. This step reinforces Ducab’s commitment to deepening regional ties while driving industrial growth and innovation across the Gulf.”

He added: “Our partnership with NCF goes far beyond geographic expansion. It reflects our shared focus on pioneering industrial innovation and seamless regional integration. By joining forces, we are delivering a new generation of advanced solutions, empowering our customers, and strengthening the energy and infrastructure backbone of our rapidly growing markets. We are confident that this collaboration will not only elevate the Gulf’s global competitiveness but also unlock fresh opportunities for sustainable growth in non-oil sectors.”

This acquisition is also predicted to boost non-oil trade between the UAE and Oman. Oman continues to maintain its position as the UAE's second largest trading partner in the GCC region, and non-oil trade between the two countries grew in 2024, to AED56.2 billion (US$15.3 billion), an increase of 9.8% compared to 2023, and up 32.4% compared to 2020 [Oman, UAE boost bilateral trade, investment ties at Advantage Oman Forum | Emirates News Agency].

Notably, the UAE holds the position of being Oman’s largest trading partner on a global scale, serving as both its largest exporter and importer. More than 40 percent of Oman’s total imports are sourced from the UAE. In addition, approximately 20 percent of Oman’s exports are directed to global markets through the UAE.[ UAE-Oman trade surpasses $117 billion over 12 years]

About Ducab Group

Ducab Group equally owned by ADQ and ICD, is one of the UAE’s leading end-to-end energy solutions providers, delivering high-quality cables, and metals solutions to industries in over 75 countries. With six advanced manufacturing facilities, the Group exports 60% of its products worldwide, supporting key sectors such as energy, construction, oil & gas, packaging, healthcare, transportation, defense, marine, and mining.

Ducab operates through its specialized subsidiaries: Ducab Cable Business (DCB), a leading producer of copper and aluminium power cables; Ducab Metal Business (DMB), a key supplier of industrial-grade copper and aluminium products.