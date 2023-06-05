South Bay comprises over 800 spacious villas and townhouses and more than 200 luxurious waterfront mansions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai South Properties announced the appointment of Ginco General Contracting for a significant contract valued at AED 1 billion for the development of the initial phases of South Bay, the master development located in the heart of The Residential District within Dubai South alongside the Expo Road.

The project is scheduled for completion by Q1 2026 and will feature over 800 spacious villas and townhouses, more than 200 luxurious waterfront mansions, a 1-kilometre-long crystal lagoon, more than 3 kilometres of a waterfront promenade, multiple beaches, clubhouse, fitness centers and lush parks.

South Bay offers a wonderful range of spacious townhouses, villas, and waterfront mansions in a picturesque waterfront location. The townhouses and semi-detached villas span a built-up area ranging from approximately 2,900 to 5,500 square feet, in a mix of three, four, and five en-suite bedrooms. On the other hand, the luxurious waterfront mansions boast standalone villas with five, six, and seven bedrooms, with a built-up area ranging from approximately 9,000 to 14,000 square feet. Strategically situated at The Residential District, Dubai South alongside the Expo Road, South Bay provides residents access to world-class amenities. These include a shopping mall, state-of-the-art designed fitness centers, renowned spa, kids’ clubs, waterparks, swimming pools, waterfront cafés, a lake park, and private beaches, among many others. These exceptional facilities ensure a vibrant and fulfilling luxurious lifestyle for residents at South Bay and Dubai South.

In his comments, HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South said: “We are delighted by the remarkable response we have received since announcing the project last year, with the first two phases fully sold-out. The real estate industry in Dubai is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by various factors that Dubai has to offer, thanks to the visionary initiatives of our wise leadership, which we wholeheartedly align with. At Dubai South, our mandate is to deliver premium developments that exceed the expectations of our customers. We strive to provide residents with modern amenities and enriched lifestyles, creating an environment that promotes comfort, convenience, and a sense of luxury. We are confident that the expertise of the appointed contractor’s will help us realise this project, which will be an ideal option for those seeking quality living with world-class amenities.”

Other amenities in The Residential District include a school, which was announced earlier this year and will follow the British curriculum with registration set to open by end of the year, public parks, sports courts, retail shops, a Lulu hypermarket which opened in March this year, a mosque, a petrol station, and a public bus route connecting The Residential District to the Expo Metro station.The Residential District at Dubai South currently boasts a population of over 25,000 residents, enjoying its unique lifestyle and amenities. Over 5,000 apartments and townhouses are already handed over and one of the prime projects The Pulse, which is characterised by lush green walkways, jogging and cycling tracks, eight gyms and swimming pools, and a number of parks. This makes The Pulse ideal for young professionals and families to enjoy the best lifestyle.

Dubai South is home to a community of freehold as well as leasehold residential, commercial, office, and retail properties. It caters to different lifestyles and is designed to create a vibrant living environment, in line with Dubai South’s drive to enrich the emirate’s urban lifestyle projects to support its economic growth.

About Dubai South

Dubai South is an emerging 145 sq. km. city situated within the emirate of Dubai that will ultimately sustain a population of one million. Launched in 2006, the city is mandated to embody the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai by manifesting the urban and societal themes as outlined in the Dubai Plan 2021. These themes relate to becoming a city of happy, creative and empowered people, an inclusive and cohesive society; the preferred place to live, work and invest, a smart and sustainable city, and a pivotal hub in the global economy. Dubai South’s economic platform supports every conceivable kind of business and industry. The city is also home to Al Maktoum International Airport –the largest airport in the world when complete.