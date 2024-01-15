Dubai Lynx, MENA’s leading platform for creative excellence and effectiveness, has announced the first wave of speakers confirmed to take to the stages this March. The Festival will see a curated programme of talent and experts from across the spectrum of creativity, on two stages of content, featuring Mastercard, ESL FACEIT GROUP, HungerStation, Kraft Heinz and the Saudi Ministry of Culture.

Ian Fairservice, Vice-Chairman, Dubai Lynx, said: “This year’s Dubai Lynx will see content that addresses the challenges facing the industry in MENA today. The key themes will look at creative effectiveness, talent and culture, creative risks and AI and innovation, with each session built to provide delegates with future-facing views as well as actionable advice that they can take away. We’re delighted to bring together some of the top talent from the region and beyond, and we look forward to the abundance of learning, knowledge and inspiration that these creative minds will bring to the Festival.”

This year’s Dubai Lynx will host some of the region’s most creative leaders to give delegates the tools they need to create more impactful work that drives business results. Highlights include deep dives into the mind of a CMO, featuring Mustapha Kassem, Senior Vice-President, Marketing & Communications, Middle East and North Africa, Mastercard. Kassem said: “Dubai Lynx has set the industry benchmark for creativity and innovation. It is an incredible opportunity to connect with passionate minds, share insights and exchange ideas that can push the boundaries of creativity. For more than 25 years, Mastercard has differentiated itself as a brand, through our ever-evolving Priceless platform which remains at the heart of everything we do. I am excited to join this prestigious event and join the conversation with the region’s marketing leaders as we explore and nurture the region’s dynamic creative landscape.”

Elsewhere, Fabio Tambosi, Senior Vice-President, Global Marketing, ESL FACEIT GROUP, will share the most challenging issues some of the top brand leaders in the MENA region are facing right now. Tambosi added: “I believe in the power of brands to open people’s perception of the world and I use marketing as a catalyst and platform to change the way fans emotionally connect with brands. This is exactly what we co-create with the gaming community every single day at ESL FACEIT GROUP, and something for which Dubai Lynx has long provided a platform, consistently unleashing limitless creativity for the marketing community. I’m excited to take to the stage to talk about how esports is rising as the new global sport, and changing people’s relationships with premium sport entertainment to a point where marketers can no longer afford to ignore or fear.”

Industry legend Josy Paul, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer at BBDO India, Gabriel Schmitt, Global Chief Creative Officer at Grey, and Marie-Claire Maalouf, Chief Creative Officer at Edelman, will discuss why proving the effectiveness of your creative work is important for both creatives and marketers. Donya Abdulhadi, Director of Marketing and Communications, Saudi Ministry of Culture, and Mohammed Jefri, Chief Marketing Officer, HungerStation, will take to the stage to look at best practices for working with Saudi brands and agencies and how to engage consumers. Dubai Lynx will also focus on how AI is allowing brands and agencies to make more creative work, featuring speakers Rebecca Bezzina, CEO EMEA, R/GA, and Nick Pringle, Chief Creative Officer EMEA, R/GA.

Philip Thomas, Chairman, Dubai Lynx, commented: "This year’s programme features an exceptional line-up of regional and international talent. We’re looking forward to taking a deep dive into the region’s trends and challenges with these experts and leaving with tangible learnings that can be applied day to day to drive growth and progress.”

The full content programme will be announced on Monday 29 January, with Festival Registration, including Press Accreditation and the Awards Ceremony & Dinner, opening on Thursday 18 January. Further information on the Festival programme can be found at www.dubailynx.com.

Entries into Dubai Lynx are being accepted until 25 January 2024.

