Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Land Department (DLD) made their first visit to Al Bayari Group, D&B Properties, and Evolutions today as part of a new strategic partnership to support the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Program. In the presence of Chairman Husni Al Bayari, Group CEO Adham Younis, CEO Mohab Samak, and Chief People Officer Ayesha Aldhafri, the visit highlighted the collaboration aimed at enhancing the real estate sector in Dubai.

Attendees from the DLD, including Mohammed Al Bedwawi, Director of RERA, Abdullah Al Ali, Director of Real Estate Regulation, Rashid Al Taher, Director of Real Estate Licensing, and Sheikha Al Arini, Director of Marketing, toured various D&B Properties divisions, including operations, asset management, marketing, the sales floor, as well as Homes & Beyond, D&B Luxury, D&B Investment Advisory, and D&B Global. The DLD delegation had the opportunity to meet the team across these departments and gain a deeper understanding of the full range of services provided by D&B Properties.

During the tour, the DLD officials recognized the achievements of Emirati real estate consultants who had successfully completed their training under the program of D&B Academy. Certificates were presented to these consultants, acknowledging their commitment to professional growth and dedication to advancing their careers within the real estate industry.

This strategic collaboration, following the recent agreement D&B Properties signed with the Dubai Land Department (DLD), is designed to nurture local talent by equipping Emirati professionals with the skills, knowledge, and expertise necessary to thrive specifically as real estate consultants. The initiative focuses on developing their capabilities and ensuring they are fully prepared to excel in Dubai’s dynamic real estate sector. Through specialized training programs, mentorship, and exposure to the latest industry trends, participants are empowered to become expert consultants who can provide valuable insights and advisory services to clients, investors, and stakeholders.

Aligned with the UAE's vision to strengthen its national workforce, this program aims to ensure that Emirati consultants are at the forefront of the real estate market, playing a crucial role in shaping its future. By fostering a highly skilled pool of local consultants, the initiative supports the country's economic growth while reinforcing the importance of Emirati participation in one of its key industries. This focus on empowering Emiratis as real estate professionals solidifies their role in driving the sector's continued success and innovation.

Mohab Samak, CEO of D&B Properties, remarked:

"This partnership with the Dubai Land Department marks a transformative step for the real estate industry. Having the DLD visit our offices today reinforces the importance of this collaboration. Empowering our Emirati real estate consultants with the right skills is crucial not only for their personal growth but for the future of the entire market. We're honored to be a part of this initiative and look forward to driving the continued success of Dubai's real estate sector."

