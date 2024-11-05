Company also confirms Great Place to Work certification for second year running

Smart Salem, the UAE’s fastest visa medical testing and premium health and wellness screening clinic, has announced an extended parental leave policy that positions it at the forefront of family-friendly policies in the region.

The policy gives new mothers 24 weeks (168 days) maternity leave, 56 of which is fully paid, 56 half-paid and 56 unpaid, and new fathers two weeks (14 days) fully paid to be used within six months of the child’s birth. In the UAE, the mandatory maternity leave is 60 calendar days, with 45 days fully paid and 15 days half-paid, and paternity leave is five days.

Smart Salem is a homegrown success story, providing guaranteed medical visa test results in under 30 minutes. Since its inception in late 2019 it has grown quickly, opening three state-of-the-art clinics that utilize advanced automation and robotics for a seamless digital experience and securing its position as Dubai’s favourite visa medical testing centre with over 25,000 5* google reviews. This year it has also launched over 30 innovative preventative health and wellness services, including gut microbiome testing and Smart DNA testing for ageing, nutrition and hair and skin health.

CEO Amanda Gravitis said their people-first approach is key to Smart Salem’s success. “Our strategy has always been to put people first whether that is giving our customers an exceptional experience every time they visit or supporting our employees through life’s most important events, such as welcoming a new family member.

“With the launch of this extended parental leave policy we hope our people can come back to work as refreshed as possible, having had time to adjust and enjoy their new arrival. We know better than most how incredibly important mental and physical health is to overall productivity which is why we wanted to offer new parents enhanced support.”

Smart Salem also confirmed this week that it has once again achieved Great to Place to Work certification, with 94% of employees saying it was a great place to work (the global average is 55%) and 98% saying they are proud to work there. Last year Smart Salem ranked 24th best in the UAE Great Place to Work Small Business category, and 8th in the GCC Great Place to Work Healthcare category.

Amanda added, “As well as offering exceptional employee facilities, excellent employee benefits and flexible working, Smart Salem employees enjoy a safe, supportive and fair working environment. We operate with a ‘one team’ philosophy and are very proud to be recognised for it.”

To be eligible for the extended parental leave employees need to have worked with Smart Salem for at least one year.

www.smartsalem.ae

For media enquiries please contact Head of Communications Emily Plimsoll 0553531522.

About Smart Salem

Smart Salem is the UAE's leading premium visa medical fitness testing center and health and wellness screening center.

As well as guaranteeing visa medical results in just 30 minutes, it offers a range of health and wellness tests - from gut microbiome analysis to allergy tests - as well as health screening packages including comprehensive blood tests, body composition analysis, physical examinations, and family medicine specialist consultations.

A PPP between Dubai Health and Klea Holding (formerly Visiomed), Smart Salem’s mission is to deliver world-class health and wellness services through innovation, driving the shift from a reactive to a more preventative approach to healthcare. Applying the most advanced automation, robotics and smart technologies, Smart Salem is committed to introducing cutting-edge healthcare solutions to the UAE.

Customers can visit one of three state-of-the-art facilities - City Walk, Index Tower DIFC or Dubai Knowledge Park - for a fully digital experience.