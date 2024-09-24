Dubai SME participating to showcase its services and membership privileges

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) Emiratisation department, part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), will prominently feature at the 23rd edition of Ru’ya Careers UAE, an exclusive careers fair for UAE nationals taking place from 24-26 September 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Dedicated to empowering Emirati talent with the knowledge and skills needed to build a bright professional future, the event will see DCT support Emiratisation in the private sector, along with 20 strategic partners joining on its stand.

Through its Emiratisation department, DCT manages the DET Emiratisation and industry nationalisation initiative that aims to attract and train Emiratis to work across Dubai’s private sector. It engages with the private sector, organising open days for Emirati job seekers and, together with the support of NAFIS, conducts sponsored specialised courses and training programmes specifically designed for Emiratis to enhance their capabilities and hone their skills. These initiatives enable Emirati talent to become part of the next generation workforce.

At Ru’ya 2024, DCT will help its strategic partners achieve their Emiratisation goals, and support one of the key priorities of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 – to integrate 65,000 young Emiratis into the job market by 2033.

Along with its partners on the stand, DCT is hosting sessions that are designed to develop the employability of job-seekers by giving advice and tips for successfully passing job interviews and providing them with a deeper understanding of the private sector. By offering practical, hands-on training, DCT aims to boost the confidence and readiness of Emiratis as they embark on their career paths. DCT will also join partners on the ‘Youth Inspire’ stand at Ru’ya to present success stories that will inspire attendees at the event.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), an agency of DET, will also be present on the DCT stand. It will raise awareness about entrepreneurship and provide an overview of the privileges of Dubai SME membership and the services it offers to support Emirati-owned businesses.

In addition to the immediate benefits of participating in the careers fair, DCT is committed to maintaining ongoing engagement with young Emiratis, and will invite job-seekers to future open days and partner awareness visits. This continuous engagement ensures that Emiratis remain informed about new opportunities and are able to take advantage of the resources and support offered by DCT and its partners.

Maryam Al Maeeni, Vice President, Emiratisation at Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), said: “Inspired by our visionary leadership to ensure Emiratis excel across sectors, Dubai College of Tourism is committed to providing local talent with the opportunities and resources they need to succeed in their careers. Supporting the ambitious goals of the D33 Agenda, the participation at Ru’ya Careers UAE underscores DCT’s commitment to empowering young Emiratis and fostering a generation of skilled professionals ready to contribute to our economy. The presence of 20 strategic partners at our stand highlights the collaborative approach taken by the College to ensure that UAE nationals are well-prepared to meet the demands of the job market and secure meaningful employment. By partnering with industry leaders and providing targeted training, we aim to prepare Emiratis for successful careers in the private sector, aligning with the Emiratisation initiative, and ultimately developing a dynamic workforce for the future.”

Wassim Eid, President of People and Culture at Chalhoub Group, said: “Our partnership with Dubai College of Tourism has grown stronger since 2021, inspiring new talent in the luxury retail sector. Through open days and awareness sessions, we’ve had the privilege of offering young talents valuable insights and career opportunities. The Ru'ya Careers Fair is another key platform to expand this collaboration, creating even more pathways for UAE Nationals. We are committed to supporting them, confident their contributions will enrich both Chalhoub Group and the UAE.”

The 23rd edition of Ru’ya (24-26 September, Dubai World Trade Centre) is set to welcome 16,000 visitors and 100 exhibitors. It will focus on youth empowerment, the evolving jobs market of the UAE, and the technology driving both.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About Dubai College of Tourism (DCT)

Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) was established by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to be a world-class vocational college that would provide innovative, accessible and exceptional education and training that supports people to enter, enhance or advance within the tourism industry in Dubai. At the campus, DCT delivers its full-time certificate, award and advanced diploma courses in four core subject areas: tourism, hospitality, culinary arts and events. These programmes follow the National Qualifications Framework of the UAE (QFEmirates) and are approved by the Ministry of Education. DCT manages the DET Emiratisation initiative that aims to attract and train Emiratis to work across a range of sectors, including tourism, healthcare, IT and financial services, and the Tour Guide Training platform for becoming a licensed tour guide in Dubai.The college is also responsible for delivering fundamental online training programmes specifically designed for those working within the tourism industry, such as ‘Dubai Way’ (for tourist-facing staff in Dubai) and ‘Dubai Expert’ (an interactive online training tool for international travel agents).

