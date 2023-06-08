Big Layout Data, a pioneering startup specializing in data-driven solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary furnishing widget. This cutting-edge technology aims to simplify and enhance the property furnishing process for tenants and landlords in Dubai.

The Furnishing Widget, developed by Big Layout Data's team of skilled designers and engineers, is set to revolutionize the way individuals furnish their properties. With this innovative tool, users can seamlessly select and visualize furniture options as they buy or rent their property, making the decision-making process effortless and efficient.

Traditionally, furnishing a property has been a time-consuming and challenging task, often requiring multiple visits to furniture showrooms and countless hours spent browsing catalogs. The Big Layout Data Widget addresses this pain point by offering an interactive and user-friendly platform that integrates directly with property listings.

Key Features:

Real-Time Furniture Selection: Browse and select furniture items from local stores' inventory, visualizing how each piece fits within the property's layout.

Budget and Style Selection: Choose furniture based on the total budget, finding options that match preferred styles while staying within budget constraints.

Fitting Users' Layout: Input the property address to access the corresponding layout from the database, eliminating the need for manual floor plan input.

Seamless Integration: The widget seamlessly integrates with property listing platforms, providing direct access while browsing properties for sale or rent.

Mr. Andrejs Hmelovs, CEO of Big Layout Data, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce our Widget to the Dubai market. We understand the challenges faced by residents when it comes to furnishing properties, and we aim to simplify this process through the power of technology. Our widget empowers users to make informed decisions about their furniture choices, enhancing their overall property experience."

Big Layout Data's Interior Design Widget is poised to transform the property furnishing landscape in Dubai, offering an unprecedented level of convenience and efficiency for residents, tenants, and landlords. With its intuitive interface and seamless integration, users can expect a streamlined and personalized furnishing experience like never before.

For more information about the Furnishing Widget and Big Layout Data, please visit www.biglayoutdata.com.

About Big Layout Data:

Big Layout Data is a proptech startup developing smart furniture selection widget and an arrangement system.

Its goal is to connect furniture stores worldwide, providing people with the ability to furnish their homes without any barriers, no matter where they are located.

Big Layout Data uses a database of layouts and AI libraries to combine local stores’ furniture in sets that match user’s layout, budget and taste.

Media Contact:

Elena Hmelovs

Big Layout Data

Email: eh@biglayoutdata.com