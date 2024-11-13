Dubai-UAE: The DSMG Diwali campaign concluded on November 7, 2024, after an exciting season of festive celebrations and exclusive prizes for shoppers across Dubai. Launched on October 21, the vibrant campaign brought the Diwali spirit to life in participating malls, offering shoppers the chance to win from a prize pool totaling AED 100,000 in gold.

Shoppers who spent AED 200 at any of the participating malls entered the grand draw by scanning a QR code available in stores. The final draw, held on November 8, awarded 20 winners with gold coins worth AED 5,000 each, adding a memorable golden touch to their Diwali experience.

Baiju Kurieash, Managing Director at BUZ Management and Marketing LLC, commented: “Diwali is a time of joy, celebration, and sharing light. We’re delighted to have created this golden opportunity for our shoppers, enhancing their Diwali festivities with a chance to win and creating lasting memories.”

Khadija Khalifa, Chief Commercial Officer at Al Ahli Holding Group for Dubai Outlet Mall, added, “We are delighted to have brought the festive spirit of Diwali to Dubai Outlet Mall through our recent campaign. This initiative embodies our dedication to creating vibrant, meaningful experiences for our shoppers. We look forward to welcoming everyone in the final days of the campaign and beyond, as we strive to offer even more exciting and memorable moments for our visitors."

The participating malls included Al Ghurair Center, Al Khail Gate, Al Qouz Mall, Arabian Center, Bay Avenue, Central Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Silicon Central, Al Seef, Reef Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, and Town Mall. Each venue was decorated in vibrant Diwali themes, offering visitors a festive shopping experience.

For more information, visit www.dubaimallsgroup.com.

About Dubai Shopping Mall Group:

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is a non-profitable, umbrella organization of malls set up under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to promote shopping, retail trade and the mall industry in Dubai. Launched in 1998, one of the primary objectives of DSMG is to synergize marketing initiatives and provide better quality services to the visiting shoppers in the malls.

As an association of malls, DSMG is committed to ensuring that the shopping experience in Dubai is without parallel, assuring visitors that any mall that is a member of the association will provide them with the right retail experience and deliver on quality, service and innovation.