Dragon City Bahrain, the Kingdom’s largest retail and wholesale trade centre, continues to cement its position as the first family shopping and entertainment destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain, by launching unique promotions and campaigns throughout the year to ensure that its shoppers and visitors enjoy a memorable experience with their loved ones.

This comes as Dragon City Bahrain has recently announced the launch of its “Dragon Games” fun zone, which will continue from August 18, 2022, to September 3, 2022, granting shoppers the opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled time playing selected games that include table tennis, table football, video games and much more, in an exciting and entertaining atmosphere.

The “Dragon Games” zone is located near Gate 8 and to get in all customers need to do is present a receipt of BD10 or more to the special desk located near the area. Moreover, the initiative comes in line with the ongoing “Dragon Draw” campaign, which continues to November 26, 2022, and grants all shoppers the chance to enter a monthly raffle draw on a brand new car for every BD10 spent inside the mall. Through this campaign, Dragon City Bahrain guarantees shoppers and visitors of all age groups enjoy an unforgettable, rewarding and entertaining shopping experience.

Head to Dragon City Bahrain today and choose from endless choices of high-quality products, including readymade garments, shoes, bags, accessories, makeup, toys, furniture, kids fashion, machinery, building materials and sanitary hardware, electronics and much more. Shop more to increase your chances of driving home in a new Toyota Yaris or Toyota Raize. Four cars await their new owner and you could be one of the lucky shoppers.

Enjoy many options of delicious meals served at the mall’s spacious food court, as well as the various traditional and exquisite international cafés and restaurants located in different parts of the mall, where you will certainly spend the best times with your loved ones.

Stay tuned to the latest news and products of Dragon City Bahrain by following DragonCityBahrain on Facebook, dragoncitybh on Instagram and Dragon City Bahrain on YouTube. You can also order your favourite products from Dragon City Bahrain via WhatsApp on (+973 39393131) from 9 am to 8 pm. For more information, please call (+973 77909077). Terms and conditions apply.

-Ends-