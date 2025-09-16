DP World Egypt has signed an agreement with Elsewedy Industrial Development to establish an advanced cold storage facility in Al Oula Industrial City in 6th of October. Through this landmark project, DP World aims to strengthen Egypt’s cold chain logistics capabilities, safeguarding the quality of food products, minimizing waste, and empowering exporters and manufacturers to compete more effectively in international markets. This strategic step aligns with Elsewedy Industrial Development’s vision of transforming industrial cities into fully integrated hubs for production and logistics services, creating a business environment that fosters national industries and opens new horizons for investors.

The investment, valued at USD 29 million (approximately EGP 1.42 billion), comes at a time when demand is surging locally and globally for modern, energy-efficient storage solutions, particularly across agri-exports and frozen food manufacturing sectors.

The strategic agreement was formally signed between Mr. Mohammad Shihab, Chief Executive Officer of DP World – Egypt & North Africa, and Eng. Mohamed Al Kammah, CEO of Elsewedy Industrial Development, reaffirming the shared vision of growth and regional integration. The signing ceremony was attended by senior executives from both companies, underscoring the significance of this milestone partnership. Distinguished attendees included Mr. Mohamed Tarek – Director - Government Affairs, Security (PFSO), Egypt, Executive Management; Mr. Anis Ellary – Chief Financial Officer; Eng. Loay Abdel Latif – Chief Operating Officer, Logistics; and Eng. Sherif Abdel Meseeh – General Manager of Logistica. Representing Elsewedy Industrial Development were Mr. Mohamed Mostafa, Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Yara Adel, Head of Sales and Business Development.

Strategically located in Elsewedy Industrial Development Park, the 16,194 sqm facility will feature eight independently controlled chambers with a total of 25,000 pallet positions for both chilled and frozen goods – including fruits, vegetables, and dairy products. Designed to meet the highest international standards, it will be equipped with an advanced ammonia refrigeration system that ensures energy efficiency and precise climate control.

Mohammad Shihab, Chief Executive Officer, DP World Egypt, said: “This facility is a major step in strengthening Egypt’s cold chain capabilities and unlocking new opportunities for trade and industry. By connecting seamlessly with our Sokhna Port, freight forwarding network, and the soon-to-be-completed Sokhna Logistics Park, we are delivering a fully integrated end-to-end logistics solution. This investment will help exporters move goods more efficiently, reduce supply chain costs, and open new growth markets - supporting economic expansion, job creation, and Egypt’s long-term position as a competitive global trade hub.”

Eng. Mohamed Al Kammah, CEO of Elsewedy Industrial Development, said: “We are proud of this partnership, which represents a pivotal step in strengthening supply chains by bringing together local and international partners to develop advanced, sustainable logistics solutions. The launch of this state-of-the-art cold storage facility, in collaboration with DP World, reaffirms Elsewedy Industrial Development’s commitment to providing different portfolio of clients that enhances the competitiveness of Egyptian exports in global markets.”

The facility’s fully integrated Warehouse Management System will provide real-time inventory visibility and seamless connectivity with client platforms, ensuring operational efficiency and end-to-end control. With direct access to Greater Cairo, key national highways, and major export corridors, the site is ideally positioned to serve both domestic distribution and international shipping.

This investment underscores DP World’s broader commitment to strengthening Egypt’s logistics ecosystem, enhancing food supply chain resilience, accelerating trade flows, and unlocking new growth opportunities for local industries.