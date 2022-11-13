Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment has partnered with Al-Daayen Municipality to support the landscaping and beautification of Al-Daayen Park in preparation for the most-anticipated football event to be held in Qatar next week.

Through this partnership, Doha Festival City will support the setup of the park, as well as with the park’s new branding, which will see it divided into four districts representing four countries participating in the tournament Canada, Mexico, Switzerland, and Qatar.

With the joint efforts of Doha Festival City and Al-Daayen Municipality, the park is now divided into 3 general walkways, with each reflecting the culture and colors of a country participating in the football event of the year. The walkways connect in the middle in an area dedicated for Qatar, showcasing the host country’s traditions and colours. Each country’s area can be entered through a country-branded gate and is decorated with large flag-branded soccer balls that glow-in-the-dark.

Jihad Zarkout, Assistant General Manager of Bawabat Al Shamal Real Estate Company (Basrec) said: “We are pleased to be here today to inaugurate the rebranded park and celebrate our ongoing partnership with Al-Daayen Municipality. Through this partnership and collaboration, the community can now enjoy an outdoor space where they can truly experience the spirit of football.”

Robert Hall, Doha Festival City’s General Manager, says: “We are proud to partner with the Al-Daayen Municipality to support the beautification of Al-Daayen Park, and create a beautiful and safe place for the community to meet and enjoy time for relaxation and leisure. We have been working closely with Al-Daayen Municipality on several activations this year, all aimed at improving the experience for our visitors and guests. Together we have joined hands to promote awareness on several health and environmental issues. We also gladly offered a platform for the Municipality to interact with our visitors. These regular interactions help spread awareness on the Municipality’s role and services for the community”.

The Municipality also expressed its appreciation of the partnership between the Municipality and the Mall, which supports the work of Al Daayen Municipality at the Ministry of Municipality in achieving the development goals of Qatar Vision 2030.

Al Daayen Municipality expressed its appreciation of Doha Festival City’s regular participation and supportive initiatives in events led by the Municipality, the latest of which was the beautification of the park, which included the installation of flag designs and brands of countries participating in this year’s international football games. The Municipality also praised the pioneering role of Doha Festival City in developing and contributing to the success of local and international events. The Municipality also expressed its appreciation of its partnership with the Mall, which supports the work of Al Daayen Municipality at the Ministry of Municipality in achieving the development goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The initiative is part of Doha Festival City’s #FestivalCares CSR programme, the Mall’s robust CSR programme which aims to provide support to local institutions and initiatives to support the local community and help drive development in various areas, including education, health, environment, charity, social welfare, and inclusion.

