Riyadh: Diriyah Company is taking part in the UNCCD’s 16th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16), taking place for the first time in Riyadh from December 2 to 13, 2024, under the theme “Our Land, Our Future.” The participation of Diriyah in the conference marks its inaugural involvement in this global gathering through its special pavilion in the Green Zone. This initiative aims to create a collaborative space for companies and institutions to enhance sustainability and provide solutions to address the challenges of desertification and drought.

Diriyah, through its participation in the Green Zone, is showcasing several pioneering projects being developed in Diriyah, distinguished by the highest standards of sustainability and quality of life, highlighting how Diriyah is developing a global destination capable of adapting to climate change and becoming one of the most sustainable and eco-friendly cities globally. Additionally, ongoing efforts to achieve environmental sustainability within the Diriyah project, which is among the foremost projects focusing on sustainability and preservation of natural resources in the Kingdom.

The project encompasses over 8 public parks and more than 20 kilometers of tracks for horses, bicycles, and walking. Additionally, it features the planting of over 6.5 million indigenous trees, plants, and shrubs across the project. The project will also provide a comprehensive sewage treatment plant, along with two mobile water treatment units and over 4,000 electric car charging stations.

To date, the project has achieved over 10 certifications in a range of sustainability pillars, with assets aiming to achieve 30% energy savings and 50% water savings in some cases, including the Platinum Level LEED for Cities Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the first project to do so in the Middle East.

Jerry Inzerillo, GCEO of Diriyah Company, remarked on the company's involvement in the conference, emphasizing that "Our participation in COP16 will serve as a significant opportunity to showcase our pioneering projects which embody our commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation. Our achievements in the development of the Diriyah project as the Kingdom’s most important heritage and cultural destinations, and our efforts to develop sustainable solutions for substantial savings in energy and water, underscore our ability to realize a sustainable future for generations to come. We take pride in our contribution to the Kingdom's efforts to address global environmental challenges."

He added that "The conference serves as a worldwide forum for collaboration aimed at fostering a sustainable future. We anticipate establishing robust partnerships with governments, international organizations, and major companies in this field to share expertise and knowledge, as well as to create innovative solutions to tackle the challenges posed by climate change. We will continue to work with our partners to contribute to the preservation of our planet, as the Diriyah project is a living example showcasing Saudi Arabia’s commitment to sustainability."

In its ongoing efforts to achieve a more sustainable future, Diriyah Company recently obtained two Mostadam sustainability certifications under the Ajwad Initiative, in recognition of its endeavors in the development projects of Northern Diriyah and Ritz-Carlton Residences.

Diriyah Company, through its participation in the significant event that includes 197 countries, reaffirms its commitment to achieving the highest levels of sustainability in its current and future projects. Diriyah Company also seeks to explore avenues for collaboration in environmental sustainability and to identify the latest technologies for land protection, ensuring its sustainability for future generations.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, with providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City Of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.

