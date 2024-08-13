Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that DEWA has commissioned 558 11 kV distribution substations across Dubai in the first half of 2024. The construction of these substations and related work resulted in a total of 420,350 man-hours, all completed according to the highest standards of health and safety. Al Tayer emphasised that DEWA continues its efforts to keep pace with Dubai’s significant development and growth, meeting the increasing demand for electricity while maintaining power supply according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and sustainability.

“We follow the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a model for advanced and integrated infrastructure, making it the ideal destination for living, working, and settling. In line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, we are committed to promoting the expansion of Dubai's electricity infrastructure and consolidating our global achievements. DEWA set a global milestone in 2023 by recording the lowest electricity line loss of 2% and the lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost of 1.06 minutes annually per customer,” said Al Tayer.

“There are now 72 33 kV substations in service and 44,472 medium voltage (11 kV and 6.6 kV) substations. DEWA continues its relentless efforts to ensure work proceeds according to set plans, while implementing the highest health, safety, and environmental standards using the latest digital technologies,” said Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA.

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial