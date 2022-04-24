Dubai, UAE: Food delivery company Deliveroo announced its participation in the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, to provide food support to the underprivileged and the undernourished by enabling users of its smart application to donate the value of meals to support those in need in 50 countries around the world.

As a leading food delivery service in the UAE, Deliveroo has designed simple and easy steps that allow the user to donate AED10, AED50, AED100, AED300 or AED500 to help provide meals to the needy within the 1 Billion Meals initiative, which is organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) to support vulnerable groups, including children, refugees, displaced people, and those affected by crises and natural disasters. The value of these contributions will secure the basic ingredients required to provide nutritious meals to the less fortunate individuals and families around the world.

Give Back with Humanitarian Work

Anis Harb, General Manager of Deliveroo in the GCC, said: “We at Deliveroo are honored to participate in the 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to provide food support to underprivileged communities in 50 countries. Giving back with humanitarian work is a permanent goal we seek at Deliveroo. We thank MBRGI for giving us the opportunity to contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative and support a global charity initiative from the UAE. We are proud to be in a position where we can use our unique network to contribute to the fight against food poverty and we look forward to continuing the spirit of donation and kindness at Deliveroo in the UAE.””

Additional Donation Channels

In addition to Deliveroo, donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals campaign through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through the campaign's call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with over 148,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as 180,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with around 2,000 employees in offices around the globe.

Deliveroo operates in nearly 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

-Ends-