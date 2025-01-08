Ezhou – On January 7, 2025, a Boeing 777 freighter loaded with diverse goods successfully departed from Ezhou Huahu International Airport, embarking its inaugural flight to Frankfurt, Germany. This marks the official launch of DB Schenker’s Ezhou-Frankfurt regular cargo route, establishing another significant air logistics corridor between Central China and Europe.

Mr. Ramon He, Senior Vice President and Head of Air Freight of DB Schenker Greater China, and Mr. Xiaobing Zhang, Vice President and Head of Area South of DB Schenker Greater China, along with Mr. Shengze Wang, Member of Party Leadership Group of Ezhou Municipal People's Government, Hubei Province, Mr. Gang Wu, Deputy Secretary General of Ezhou Municipal People's Government, Mr. Chang Liu, Deputy Director of Office of Ezhou Municipal People's Government, and Mr. Xiao Rao, Director of Ezhou Civil Aviation Administration, attended the launching ceremony to jointly witness this important moment of deepening air freight cooperation between China and Europe and advancing DB Schenker's strategic layout in Greater China.

The regular cargo route will be operated by the globally renowned Etihad Cargo, departing from Ezhou every Tuesday, with a stopover in Abu Dhabi before arriving in Frankfurt the following day. The route will accommodate a wide range of cargo categories, covering e-commerce, high-tech, electronics, industrial goods, consumer and retail products, and automotive parts. The estimated annual cargo volume is expected to reach 5,200 tons. DB Schenker will provide stable freight capacity to support Sino-Europe trade through this route and fostering the continuous bilateral economic cooperation.

As the first dedicated cargo hub airport in Asia, Ezhou Huahu International Airport has shown remarkable growth since its inauguration in July 2022. This 4E-level international airport has currently opened 30 international and 53 domestic cargo routes, connecting major economic regions worldwide. In 2024, the airport maintained the fastest growth rate in China, ranking fifth in cargo throughout nationwide, with a cumulative volume exceeding 1.2 million tons, demonstrating enormous development potential.

The unique location of Ezhou Huahu International Airport was a key factor for DB Schenker in choosing to establish the operations there. The airport is situated in Echeng District, Ezhou City, 75 kilometers away from Wuhan, and within 1.5-hour flight radius of five major national urban agglomerations, including the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta regions. The three main railway lines, seven highways, and five deep-water ports surrounding the airport constitute a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, ensuring the solid support for cargo distribution.

From a strategic perspective, the Ezhou Huahu International Airport region is accelerating the development of emerging industry clusters, including aviation logistics, healthcare, intelligent manufacturing, and optoelectronic information. This is highly compatible with DB Schenker's advantages in logistics and transportation solutions, creating substantial opportunities for expanding integrated logistics services. The airport aims to develop into an organizational platform for international and domestic trade connectivity by 2025, serving as an important power driving force for high-quality regional economy development.

Mr. Shengze Wang, Member of Party Leadership Group of Ezhou Municipal People's Government, stated: “DB Schenker's decision to establish operations at Ezhou Huahu International Airport represents a strong endorsement of Ezhou's business environment and development prospects. We will continue to optimize the business environment and fully support the development of international logistics enterprises such as DB Schenker in Ezhou. Together, we aim to transform Ezhou Huahu International Airport into an aviation cargo hub with global influence.”

Mr. Ramon He, Senior Vice President and Head of Air Freight of DB Schenker Greater China, stated: “The launch of the Ezhou-Frankfurt route is a significant measure for DB Schenker to deepen its layout in the Chinese market. Ezhou Huahu International Airport not only boasts advanced infrastructure and efficient operational systems but also serves as strategic node advantages in connecting international industrial and supply chains. We are optimistic about its development potential and have chosen it as our key air freight hub in Central China, enabling us to provide more efficient and reliable professional logistics and transportation solutions to our customers.”

Mr. Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo, said: “Etihad Cargo works closely with DB Schenker to address its capacity needs, ensuring the seamless operation of the Ezhou-Frankfurt route. By leveraging Ezhou Huahu International Airport’s strategic location and Etihad Cargo’s extensive network and operational expertise, we provide the reliability and flexibility required for successful global logistics. This partnership enables businesses to optimize supply chains, connecting key markets in Central China and Europe with efficiency and ease.”

With around 72,700 employees at more than 1,850 locations in over 130 countries, DB SCHENKER is one of the world’s leading logistics service providers. DB SCHENKER has more than 50 years of experience in Greater China with locations established in 54 cities across the country. The company operates land, air, and ocean transportation services, and it also offers comprehensive solutions for logistics and global supply chain management from a single source. Aiming for a sustainable future of the logistics industry, DB SCHENKER continuously invests in innovative transport solutions, renewable energies, and low-emission products for its customers.

