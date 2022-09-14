The global HR tech leader secures the highest rating of 4.7 out of 5 on the Gartner Peer Insights platform. Darwinbox was also rated the number one customers' choice platform for large enterprises.

Dubai, UAE: A disruptor in the cloud HR technology space, Darwinbox has been rated as the top Customers' Choice Cloud HCM Suite for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises in 2022 by the Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" (VoC) report.

Darwinbox secured a score of 4.7 out of 5, the highest rating on Gartner Peer Insights, ahead of established vendors such as Oracle, SAP, and Workday. The report notes that 96% of customers recommend the Darwinbox experience to their peers, the highest among all global HR technology solutions.

Gartner Peer Insights is a customer review and rating platform for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process to ensure authenticity.

Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder of Darwinbox, said, "We built the Darwinbox platform to empower our customers to better engage with their employees and help C-suite take more informed talent decisions. The findings of the Gartner Peer Insights VoC report reiterates that our laser-sharp focus on customer centricity and building a best-in-class AI-powered HR tech solution that solves the unmet needs of medium and large enterprises are valued by our clients. We will keep innovating to deliver agile and tailored solutions that enhance the employee experiences as the future of work continues to evolve."

Be it professional services, construction, healthcare or pharmaceuticals, Darwinbox is emerging as the HR tech platform of choice across industries, catering to a growing number of enterprises looking to deliver a digital-first employee experience. Some of the feedback in the Gartner report affirmed the technology’s ‘out-of-the-box’ capabilities such as the AI-powered ‘Voicebot’ as well as its ‘user friendliness’ and ‘simple implementation’.

Founded in 2015, the mobile-first HR tech platform is enhancing employee experiences for more than 2 million employees from over 700 enterprises globally. In the MENA region, Darwinbox is already working with Alef Education, Retailo, SWVL, Mobily Tech, Seepco, Eyewa, Shalina Healthcare, and Foodics along with select operations of Al Rajhi Bank, the Lulu, and Aramex groups. It’s backed by leading global investors like Silicon Valley-based Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV), Salesforce Ventures, and Sequoia Capital, among others.

Darwinbox is working closely with companies across the MENA region to deliver a disruptive, modern, and intuitive experience to their workforce. It has pledged significant investments to prioritize product development tailored to the local compliance needs and best practices in MENA. Additionally, the company is set to launch its Arabic mobile application to cater to local needs.

Last year, Darwinbox debuted in Gartner's Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Cloud HCM suites for 1000+ Employee Enterprises. Darwinbox became the youngest entrant to Gartner's MQ since its inception in 2016 and is also the only Asian-origin player to appear on the Quadrant.