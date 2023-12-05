Danfoss, the Danish multinational engineering group, proudly sponsored and actively participated in the Student Energy Summit, a dynamic platform for fostering dialogue amongst youth audiences on sustainable energy solutions, held in parallel with COP28 at two locations, NYUDC and Expo City Dubai.

On the second day of the summit, Danfoss hosted the workshop "Empowering a Greener Tomorrow through Energy Efficiency" where Danfoss representatives outlined the critical role that energy efficiency must have in reaching the climate goals of the Paris Agreement.

As part of the workshop, youth delegates were provided with an opportunity to earn an internship at Danfoss where they can gain practical knowledge on the role of energy efficiency technology and the solutions that will make an impact in the green transition.

Ziad Al Bawaliz, Danfoss Turkey, Middle East, and Africa Regional President highlighted the importance of engaging with the younger generation on climate-related issues. He said: "One of the most crucial keys to meeting climate goals will be energy efficiency as it is the single largest measure the world can take to reduce energy demand. In addressing the challenges of tomorrow, it is crucial to empower and inspire young minds, that’s why we warmly welcome notable initiatives, such as Student Energy. By taking part in the Summit, we are aiming to instill a sense of responsibility and to drive change in our youth for a sustainable future.”

The release this week of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Energy Efficiency 2023 report shows that not enough progress is being made on energy efficiency. The report reveals a slowing in global improvements in energy intensity - the IEA’s primary measure of energy efficiency – and Danfoss is supporting a call on governments to commit to doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030 at COP28 to limit global warming to 1.5C.

During the workshop, Danfoss representatives showcased the role Danfoss is playing both within the GCC region and internationally in combating climate change through energy efficiency technologies and presented some of the key solutions which are helping to decarbonize the region.

Danfoss has a huge potential to contribute to global and regional climate goals through the technologies and solutions the company brings to market. As a company, Danfoss is prioritizing being customers preferred decarbonization partner and is committed to decarbonizing its own global operations by 2030.

The event served as a unique opportunity for youth delegates to engage directly with Danfoss experts from various fields and explore the company's role in achieving the climate goals outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Danfoss also invited participants to explore its free online learning platform, Danfoss Learning. Youth participants were encouraged to share their key takeaways from a course of their choice, with the most creative entry earning the chance to win an internship at Danfoss.

According to Beniamin Strzelecki, the co-chair of SES, “The summit is a platform to engage young professionals from around the world in reimagining the future and we are excited to collaborate with industry leaders, such as Danfoss, to shape our programming and activities”.

Aside from being a provider of solutions for the green transition, Danfoss invests in knowledge sharing by regularly releasing insightful whitepapers that serve as roadmaps to decarbonize specific industries or segments. The latest report, released two weeks ago, titled Energy Efficiency 2.0. Engineering the Future Energy System presents the most cost-efficient way to prepare for the future energy system.

Danfoss remains dedicated to fostering collaboration with the next generation, recognizing their role in shaping a sustainable world. The company encourages ongoing dialogue and initiatives that amplify the importance of energy efficiency in mitigating climate change.

About Danfoss A/S:

Danfoss engineers solutions that increase machine productivity, reduce emissions, lower energy consumption, and enable electrification. Our solutions are used in such areas as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, power conversion, motor control, industrial machinery, automotive, marine, and off- and on-highway equipment. We also provide solutions for renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, as well as district-energy infrastructure for cities. Our innovative engineering dates back to 1933. Danfoss is family- and foundation-owned, employing more than 42,000 people, serving customers in more than 100 countries through a global footprint of 95 factories.

www.danfoss.com

About SES

Student Energy is a global youth-led organization empowering the next generation of leaders. We work with a network of 50,000 young people from over 120 countries to build the knowledge, skills, and networks they need to take action on energy. Student Energy collaborates with governments, companies, and organizations to facilitate meaningful youth engagement and mobilize resources to support youth-led energy solutions.

https://studentenergy.org/ses/