Dubai, UAE: Global technology provider, Cyviz, has further strengthened its position in the Middle East by opening a new, purpose-built Cyviz Experience Center(CEC) in Dubai Studio City. The state-of-the-art developmentis a flagship facility in Cyviz’s global network, demonstrating the firm’s commitment and recognition to the region and organizations across the Emirates.

As a leading global technology provider for executive boardrooms, innovation and experience centers, and dynamic control rooms, Cyviz empowers the digital workforce to connect, visualize and collaborate on projects, content, and critical data. The Cyviz Easy Software Platform enables next level collaboration and immersive meetings on a digital landscape of ultrawide video walls with multiple, concurrent, moveable, and resizable video content sources.

Cyviz CEO, Espen Gylvik explained “Our relationship with customers and partners in the region has been fantastic, and we have helped many companies to work better by guiding and supporting their digital transition as the working landscape continues to evolve. This year sees us celebrating 25 years of Cyviz and we are looking forward to continuing to support customers and partners in the region, delighting both new and existing customers alike and raising the bar in hybrid working best practice.”

The new CEC at Studio City was inaugurated with an official opening event incorporating demonstration sessions during 19th and 20th June. The event heard from industry experts on how Cyviz is reimagining collaboration and hybrid working best practice through constant innovation. Supporting the event were Mohammed Arif - Director, Modern Work atMicrosoft UAE and Morgan Eldred from Digital Energy who delivered insights from across the industry.

Cyviz has worked closely with Microsoft to ensure that the Cyviz Easy Platform tightly integrates with Microsoft Teams powering the hybrid workspace of the future.

Mohammed Arif stated: "Through deep integration with Microsoft Teams, the Cyviz Easy platform delivers a great Microsoft Teams Room (MTR) experience in large and more complex meeting rooms. We are excited to showcase the latest Microsoft has to offer at the new Cyviz Experience Center."

Delivering the keynote address was Anand Anupam, Chief Commercial Officer at Cyviz, who said “The new CEC in Dubai is a real statement of intent from Cyviz and provides a fantastic opportunity for us to continue the great work that has already been done in the region. The changes in working practices over the last 12 months have been dramatic and Cyviz has been driving innovation and providingcollaboration excellence, delivering positive change, and helping organizations operate efficiently and effectively.”

Cyviz is a global technology provider for comprehensive conference and control rooms as well as command and experience centers. Since 1998, we have created next level collaboration spaces, assuring inclusive meeting experiences for in person and remote attendance.

Cyviz serves global enterprises and governments with the highest requirements for usability, security, and quality. The cross-platform experience Cyviz delivers to manage and control systems and resources across the enterprise, makes Cyviz the preferred choice for customers with complex needs.

Find out more on www.cyviz.com or visit one of our Cyviz Experience Centers in Atlanta, Benelux, Dubai, Houston, Jakarta, London, Oslo, Riyadh, Singapore, Stavanger, or Washington DC.

Cyviz is listed on Euronext Growth at the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: CYVIZ).