Crypto.com and e& money, the fintech arm of global technology group e&, today announced a partnership focused on advancing the UAE crypto ecosystem through various integrations across both platforms.

e& money will explore partnership opportunities with Crypto.com’s crypto-as-a-service solution, designed to enable partners to incorporate digital assets into Crypto.com’s treasury and product suites via seamless integration and robust support. This initial focus of the proposition will look into trade execution, where Crypto.com provides single-point access to deep global liquidity, including Crypto.com Exchange (the world’s leading USD-supporting cryptocurrency exchange by spot market volume). Subject to compliance with the necessary regulatory requirements, both parties may also explore custody and payment partnership opportunities.

“We are continuously building towards providing consumers more ways to access and utilize cryptocurrencies in their everyday lives,” said Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com. “We are excited to partner with a market leader in e& money that also shares our vision for an accessible, safe and secure digital commerce ecosystem.”

“This partnership represents a significant step forward for e& money as we integrate innovative, cryptocurrency-enabled financial services into our offerings,” said Melike Kara Tanrikulu, CEO of e& money. “Together with Crypto.com, we are not only fostering trust and compliance but also unlocking new possibilities for faster settlements, programmable rewards, and enhanced merchant experiences. By leveraging Crypto.com's institutional-grade market expertise, we aim to deliver real-world utility that drives value for our customers and partners alike.”

“Consumers in the Middle East are highly engaged with digital assets and eager to leverage these assets as part of their day-to-day commerce activities,” said Alain Yacine, President of Middle East and Latin America of Crypto.com. “Local officials and regulators recognize this and have helped create a safe and secure ecosystem where this activity can truly thrive.”

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation. Learn more at https://crypto.com.

About e& money

e& money is the fintech arm of e& life and the first digital payment service regulated and licensed by the UAE Central Bank that has ushered in a new era of digital payments in the country. e& money is a financial super-app aimed at providing all UAE citizens and residents with safe, convenient and fast payment solutions through an easy-to-use mobile application designed for a seamless user experience.

e& money caters to both the banked and unbanked segments of society, with the fastest registration and account opening journey in the UAE. Customers can easily fund their e& money accounts through various channels such as bank accounts, debit cards, agents and kiosks.

e& money is pushing the boundaries of product innovation and customer experience by offering a full range of fintech products in seamless and interconnected user journeys, including remittances, merchant payments, bill payments, card payments, investments, loans and insurance services available via smartphone applications for consumers.

To learn more about e& money, please visit https://www.eandmoney.com/.