Dubai, UAE – – CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced groundbreaking agentic AI innovations built on NVIDIA AI software, setting a new standard for AI-powered cybersecurity. When running NVIDIA NIM microservices internally, CrowdStrike Charlotte AI Detection Triage enabled, on average, automated detection triage at 2x the speed of its initial launch with 50% fewer compute resources, reducing alert fatigue and maximizing SOC efficiency. The collaboration between CrowdStrike and NVIDIA is pioneering the next era of cybersecurity with advanced reasoning models to deliver even more intelligent automation, enable real-time decision-making and enhance precision to help security teams respond to threats with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

According to the 2025 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report, adversaries can now break out from initial access in as little as 51 seconds. Traditional security tools can’t keep up, overwhelming analysts with a flood of alerts and leaving organizations vulnerable. By continuing to test and innovate with full-stack NVIDIA AI accelerated computing, CrowdStrike customers will continue to gain the automation, intelligence and scale needed to outpace modern threats. This strategic collaboration also explores NVIDIA Llama Nemotron reasoning models to enhance detection accuracy, equipping security teams to stop attacks with even greater speed and precision.

“The future of cybersecurity is agentic AI—where advanced reasoning models power intelligent automation to work seamlessly with human analysts to stop breaches faster than ever,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “By combining CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon platform with NVIDIA AI, we’re working to deliver the next evolution in security operations. This is just the beginning—together, we’re redefining how organizations scale, secure and accelerate their defenses with the power of agentic AI.”

Advancing AI-Powered Security Operations

The latest AI innovations and initiatives from CrowdStrike, accelerated by NVIDIA AI software and tools, are delivering breakthrough advancements for the SOC:

Faster, More Efficient Triage: Charlotte AI Detection Triage, built on NVIDIA NIM microservices, part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, enabled CrowdStrike internal security teams to process detections 2x faster than its initial launch with 50% fewer GPUs, optimizing response times and reducing operational costs.

Charlotte AI Detection Triage, built on NVIDIA NIM microservices, part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, enabled CrowdStrike internal security teams to process detections 2x faster than its initial launch with 50% fewer GPUs, optimizing response times and reducing operational costs. Smarter, More Accurate Threat Detection: CrowdStrike is working with NVIDIA to test reasoning models that enhance detection accuracy, reduce false positives and enable security teams to focus on real threats with greater precision.

CrowdStrike is working with NVIDIA to test reasoning models that enhance detection accuracy, reduce false positives and enable security teams to focus on real threats with greater precision. AI-Driven Security Automation: CrowdStrike and NVIDIA are leading the charge in autonomous SOC operations, developing AI agents that assist analysts in triage, response and analysis at scale—laying the foundation for the future of security automation.

"Enterprises need AI that doesn’t just react but anticipates—intelligent systems with advanced reasoning that adapt, decide and respond in real time," said Kari Briski, Vice President of Generative AI Software for Enterprise at NVIDIA. "Our collaboration with CrowdStrike brings accelerated computing and advanced reasoning to cybersecurity, delivering agentic AI that automates system responses, enhances security operations and helps enterprises stay resilient in a dynamic digital landscape."

