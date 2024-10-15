Muscat: COYA, the world’s premier destination for exquisite Peruvian cuisine and immersive cultural experiences, made its highly anticipated debut in Muscat with an unforgettable grand opening event. The impressive affair, attended by VIPs and media personalities, showcased the best of COYA’s rich heritage and luxurious ambience.

The evening unfolded with a dazzling array of entertainment, including specially curated music from the COYA label, an international DJ spinning captivating tracks, and live performances that set the tone for an evening of sophistication and celebration. For the uninitiated, COYA MUSIC, the in-house record label, curates a diverse lineup of talented artists and DJs, with a focus on South American and Spanish influences that blend Latin rhythms with modern electronic elements.

The opening ceremony indulged guests with a tantalising introduction to Peruvian cuisine, featuring a selection of delectable dishes that were passed around, in a family style-format. This presentation highlighted COYA's commitment to deliver an immersive and interactive dining experience.

It may be noted that the opening comes after a month-long soft launch period, during which the COYA Muscat team underwent extensive training to ensure impeccable service and a seamless guest experience.

The restaurant’s design draws inspiration directly from Peru, featuring authentic artefacts, bespoke furnishings, and vibrant murals that transport visitors to the heart of Latin America. Tropical plants at the entrance create a lush, inviting atmosphere, making a memorable first impression.

Adding to the allure, COYA Muscat boasts a stylish outdoor seating area adjacent to The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort pool. This space will soon host COYA’s famed weekend brunches, continuing the venue's tradition of offering exceptional culinary experiences.

As part of a strategic alliance with the renowned Alfardan Group, COYA, at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, stands as a testament to the group's dedication to setting new standards in the luxury hospitality industry.

Commenting on the grand opening, Jason Xuereb, Hotel Manager, The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, said, “This opening enhances our already vibrant food and beverage offerings, bringing a unique and engaging Latin American dining experience to our guests. COYA’s exceptional blend of Peruvian cuisine, enchanting music, and stunning design perfectly complements the luxury and elegance of our resort. We look forward to seeing COYA Muscat become a premier destination for both our guests and the local community.”

Reiterating similar sentiments, Stefano Pizzini, COYA Middle East’s Director of Operations, stated: “Our team has worked diligently to create an authentic and timeless experience that reflects the essence of Peru. We are proud to offer Muscat a dining venue where exceptional food, vibrant music, and beautiful art come together. This opening is just the beginning, and we are excited to invite guests to embark on this thrilling journey with us.”

Guests at COYA Muscat can indulge in a menu that celebrates traditional Peruvian dishes with a modern twist, including ceviches (marinated seafood), tiraditos (sashimi-style fish), and anticuchos (marinated meat skewers). COYA MUSIC delivers a unique soundscape blending South American and Spanish influences.

Art also plays a central role at COYA, with each venue showcasing works by both established and emerging artists, transforming the dining experience into a cultural journey.

Since its inception in London’s distinguished Mayfair district in 2012, COYA has swiftly established itself as a leader in luxury dining, expanding its presence to iconic cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Monte Carlo, Paris, Mykonos, Doha, Riyadh, Marbella, and Barcelona. Each venue exemplifying COYA's unwavering commitment to authentic Peruvian cuisine, vibrant art, and captivating cultural experiences, solidifying its reputation as a premier dining destination worldwide.

COYA Muscat invites guests to experience a new standard in luxury dining, where exceptional food, vibrant music, and artistic expression converge to create a truly immersive Latin American adventure.