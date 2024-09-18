Dubai - Leading Dubai - based financial advisory firm Corporate Group and PwC Academy Middle East have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), launching a strategic collaboration aimed at empowering the next generation of young professionals by bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world corporate experience. This initiative seeks to provide ambitious students with a clear pathway into the corporate world, equipping them with the skills and hands-on experience necessary to thrive in today's competitive marketplace.

Mohamed Osman, Chairman and Co-Founder of Corporate Group, said: "Our partnership with PwC marks a pivotal step in shaping the future of our industry by equipping the next generation with practical experience, essential skills, and deep knowledge. Together, we’re committed to fostering talent in the UAE, and we look forward to making a lasting impact on the emerging workforce."

This partnership leverages Corporate Group's deep industry expertise and PwC Academy’s exceptional educational platform, allowing students to apply theoretical knowledge in a practical, dynamic setting.

Taimur Ali Mir, PwC Partner and Professional Qualifications lead at PwC Academy, added: "This collaboration further reinforces our commitment to enabling the workforce of the future with the right knowledge, skills, and mindset required to thrive in today’s dynamic financial landscape. We look forward to working with Corporate Group to deliver impactful and meaningful experiences that support the region’s talent development needs."

Participants will gain firsthand exposure to real corporate challenges, deepening their understanding of business operations and developing the mindset, confidence, and problem-solving skills required to drive meaningful change.

Unlike traditional academic programs, this collaboration emphasises real-world readiness. Graduates will be fully equipped to enter the workforce as active contributors, ready to make an immediate and impactful difference within their organisations. They will be empowered to tackle complex problems, make informed decisions, and lead with purpose from day oneultimately contributing to the sustained growth of the region's business ecosystem.

About PwC’s Academy:

PwC’s Academy is the learning and talent development business of PwC, committed to supporting the sustainable growth of talent across the Middle East. As part of a global network of PwC Academies in over 40 countries, PwC’s Academy delivers world-class education to future leaders, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary for success. For more information, please visit https://protect.checkpoint.com/v2/r05/___www.pwcacademy-me.com___.YXBzMTphdXNtYWxsZmluYW5jZWJhbmtsdGQ6YzpvOmEwNTY5N2VjNjhlNmIwMzM3NjBjODY3MzhjZmZlNzZkOjc6MTIzNjpkNTZkNzA5ZDRlNjM4ZWViYzU1ZjZmNTFhZmQ0N2FiOGYzMTQzZTFmOTVkN2FjMWUwM2I3ZWZmZTk0ZDE4ZmVjOnQ6VDpO.

About Corporate Group:

Established in 2007, The Corporate Group has evolved into a dynamic consultancy that provides financial and operational solutions to businesses across the UAE and internationally. Dedicated to empowering organisations by transforming their financial structures, The Corporate Group offers bespoke strategies tailored to each client’s unique challenges. With a team of experts from leading global financial institutions, The Corporate Group is committed to building long-term relationships and delivering measurable results, ensuring success across tax, audit, and advisory services.