Cairo, Egypt: Forbes Middle East has announced its "Top 50 Public Companies in Egypt" list for 2024, and for the third year in a row, Contact Financial Holding has been recognized among this prestigious group. This significant achievement reflects the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and the success of its strategic direction.

Being on this list for three consecutive years clearly indicates that Contact is on the right path, following a successful strategy that strengthens its position in the Egyptian financial market. Despite the country's economic challenges, the company has maintained its growth and stability, thanks to its wise management and dedicated team.

Operating in the Egyptian market since 2001, Contact is the leading provider of non-banking financial services in Egypt. The company has successfully developed its digital platforms, such as "ContactCars," which serves over a million users monthly, the "ContactNow" app with 643,000 registered users, and the "Wasla" super app, which has been downloaded two million times by March 2024.

Contact continues to engage with its customers through nearly 80 branches across Egypt, having recently opened its latest branch at City Stars Mall last Thursday. The company is also set to expand internationally, with plans to open its first branch outside Egypt in the United Arab Emirates this year, enhancing its ability to reach a broader customer base and provide exceptional services that meet diverse needs.

Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, commented, "We are extremely proud to be selected once again among the top 50 public companies in Egypt. This ranking reflects our ongoing efforts to provide the best financial services to our customers and partners and confirms that we are on the right track to achieve our strategic goals."

Zater concluded by saying, "We thank all our customers and partners for their continued trust and support, and we look forward to achieving more successes and accomplishments in the future."

-Ends-