Cairo, Egypt - Consortium Developments, a leading property developer, has announced the readiness to develop the Sequoia Cascada project in partnership with Misr El Khadra Urban Development, starting in the first quarter of 2025.

This partnership comes as a result of fruitful collaboration between the two companies since 2022, aiming to provide distinguished and unique real estate projects that meet the needs of a wide segment of society and build a large customer base that trusts the name and reputation of Consortium.

In this context, the company explained that the Sequoia Cascada project features unique units designed to meet the needs of clients seeking luxury and comfort. The project aims to provide a distinguished residential experience that combines modern design and integrated facilities, continuing Consortium's commitment to sustainable development projects, especially in the promising new urban expansion area west of Cairo, on the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road.

Consortium Developments expressed: "We are excited to announce this new phase of the Sequoia Cascada project and look forward to offering unique residential units that meet our clients' aspirations and provide them with a comfortable and safe living environment in a distinctive project west of Cairo."

The company added: "Our partnership with Misr El Khadra Urban Development since 2022 reflects Misr El Khadra's confidence in Consortium Developments due to its track record of successful projects. The company is committed to providing distinguished real estate projects that offer the highest standards of quality and innovation, and we look forward to achieving our shared goals in delivering the best projects."