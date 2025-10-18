Dubai UAE – Middle East organizations today face long development cycles, rising costs, a shortage of specialized talent, and increasing pressure to deliver AI-enhanced digital experiences, a leading technology expert told delegates at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai, which concludes today.

While two-thirds of companies say they plan to increase spending on AI, at least half say they lack the talent and technology to scale AI solutions successfully, according to recent studies.[1]

But new approaches to developing digital experiences can unlock the opportunities of today’s AI transformation, said Nader Paslar, General Manager of CODE81, a leading regional provider of digital transformation and AI-driven enterprise solutions.

“Moving beyond traditional app building toward applications that think, adapt, and evolve with their users can help organizations overcome the barriers limiting their ability to innovate and adapt in an increasingly AI-driven landscape,” he said.

Drawing on real-world examples, including DubaiNow’s AI-powered government services, Paslar demonstrated how organizations can accelerate enterprise transformation through Low-Code and No-Code development, autonomous applications, and intelligent automation.

“At CODE81, we’re helping businesses reduce time to market, optimize resources, and adopt future-ready technologies that support long-term growth and resilience,” Paslar added. “Our AI-first approach to application development builds on Low-Code and No-Code frameworks by enabling continuous iteration, intelligent integration, and autonomous systems that learn and improve over time.”

Taking place from October 13-17, GITEX GLOBAL 2025 gathered leading technology innovators, decision-makers, and CIOs from across the GCC to discuss the future of digital transformation. CODE81’s message was clear: the future is not about building more applications, but about building smarter ones that learn, predict, and adapt.

“As an AI-native company, we see a future where intelligent applications go beyond solving today’s challenges,” said Paslar. “We’re proud to be leading this shift by bringing AI, Low-Code and No-Code, and autonomous applications to organizations across the region.”

About CODE81

Established in 2023, CODE81 (a Ghobash Group Enterprise) is an agile, AI-driven organization committed to enabling progressive thinkers and coding a better future. At the forefront of innovation in Data & AI, Application Development, and Automation & Integration, CODE81’s team brings together 90+ specialists in AI-powered delivery, CRM development, and low-code/no-code approaches.

Fostering a culture of agility, innovative methodologies, strategic partnerships, and diverse perspectives, CODE81 delivers tailored solutions across Banking & Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, and Telecommunications. From strategy to execution, CODE81 partners with clients to accelerate transformation and drive measurable business impact.

For more information, visit code81.com or write to info@code81.com.

